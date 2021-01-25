The speculation and vacancy tax declaration must be filled out by the end of March. (Black Press Media files)

The speculation and vacancy tax declaration must be filled out by the end of March. (Black Press Media files)

SVT declaration packages en route to homeowners in Langley

A penalty will apply to those, not exempted, who don’t pay by due date

Starting this year, penalties will be handed to residential property owners who do not pay the speculation and vacancy tax by the due date, if they do not qualify for an exemption.

However, if a property is used by the owner as their principal residence – where they live most of the year – and they are a citizen or permanent resident of Canada, then they are exempt from paying the tax.

“More than 99.9 per cent of British Columbians are exempt from paying the tax, but residential property owners in the taxable regions have to declare,” said the Ministry of Finance.

Home owners in the Langleys can expect to receive their speculation and vacancy tax, (SVT), declaration packages in the mail starting this week. According to the government, residents in Aldergrove should start seeing the packages as of Tuesday, Jan. 26 while the rest of Langley is scheduled for Jan. 29.

• READ MORE: Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

The annual tax on empty homes in B.C. was initiated in 2019 to address the housing crisis.

Home owners must declare an exemption from the tax in order to avoid paying a tax of 0.5 per cent of their property’s assessed value, if they are a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, or two per cent if they are foreign owners.

However, all owners on the title – including spouses and relatives – must complete a declaration in order to claim an exemption or to determine eligibility for a tax credit.

Corporations must also complete a declaration for all residential properties in taxable regions.

The goal of the tax is to turn empty homes into housing for people who live and work in the province, in addition to supporting provincial housing initiatives.

READ MORE: B.C.’s speculation tax under fire in first major legal challenge

Property owners in other parts of the Lower Mainland should start to receive their packages starting Jan. 19 with most homeowners receiving them by the end of February.

The declaration should take less than 10 minutes to complete and must be completed by Mar. 31.

Owners who do not qualify for an exemption must pay their assessed amount by Jul. 2.

The quickest way to complete a declaration is online at gov.bc.ca/spectax.

“Everyone deserves an affordable place to call home, yet house prices and rent have skyrocketed out of reach for too many people,” read the B.C. government website.

If homeowners do not receive a declaration package and believe they should have, they should contact the SVT call centre to request a package.

For more information call: 1-833-554-2323 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.) or 604-660-2421 (international), from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (PST) Monday to Sunday.

Service is available in multiple languages.

A majority of homeowners should receive their package by the end of February. The dates jurisdictions will start receiving SVT packages are:

* Jan. 19: Surrey, interprovincial, international

* Jan. 22: Delta

* Jan. 25: Abbotsford, Chilliwack

* Jan. 26: Aldergrove, Pitt Meadows and Mission

* Jan. 27: Maple Ridge, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Coquitlam

* Jan. 29: Langley, Richmond

* Feb. 2: Anmore, New Westminster, West Vancouver, White Rock

* Feb. 3: Burnaby

* Feb. 4: North Vancouver

* Feb. 5: Kelowna

* Feb. 8: West Kelowna, Nanaimo, Lantzville, North Saanich

* Feb. 9: Sooke, Victoria

* Feb. 11: Brentwood Bay, Esquimalt, Saanichton, Sidney

* Feb. 12: Vancouver

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

taxes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s police watchdog investigating man’s death in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

The speculation and vacancy tax declaration must be filled out by the end of March. (Black Press Media files)
SVT declaration packages en route to homeowners in Langley

A penalty will apply to those, not exempted, who don’t pay by due date

oOties mini donuts served fresh treats at the grand opening of Lantern Park in Aldergrove last fall. (Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Free oOties mini donuts for Aldergrove residents on Valentines Day

Joti Steeves and the VIP team will bring in the food truck between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb. 14

R.E. Mountain Secondary School parent volunteer Lorraine Baldwin and her daughter Jessica visiting the Thompson Rivers University campus in the fall. Jessica is a Grade 12 student at R.E. Mountain Secondary.
Online fundraiser aims to create memorable grad year for Langley students

R.E. Mountain Secondary School targets $10,000 goal for Grade 12 dry grad

Loblaws has announced a staff member has tested positive for coronavirus at the Real Canadian Superstore in Langley. (Google Maps)
Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Langley Superstore

Last day employee worked was Jan. 20

The new facility in construction a few months ago. (Critter Care/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Critter Care expands raccoon and skunk care centre

The Langley wildlife care centre takes in injured and orphaned animals

Crews with Discovery Channel film as an Aggressive Towing driver moves a Grumman S2F Tracker aircraft around a 90-degree turn from its compound and onto the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It was the “most difficult” part of the move for the airplane, one organizer said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Vintage military plane gets towed from Chilliwack to Greater Victoria

Grumman CP-121 Tracker’s eventual home the British Columbia Aviation Museum on Vancouver Island

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is looking into the death of man discovered Jan. 11 in east Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)
B.C.’s police watchdog investigating man’s death in Maple Ridge

Man was found dead Jan. 11 after recent contact with police

Chilliwack Law Courts. (Black Press file)
Man sentenced to 20 months for sexual offences involving a minor in Mission

Will Laws Clark was 22 and victim was 13 at time offences began

Rolling seven-day average of cases by B.C. health authority to Jan. 21. Fraser Health in purple, Vancouver Coastal red, Interior Health orange, Northern Health green and Vancouver Island blue. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again

New COVID-19 cases slowing in Fraser Health region

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. Two more cases of the COVID-19 strain first identified in South Africa have been diagnosed in British Columbia, bringing the total to three as of Jan. 16.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. now has three cases of South African COVID-19 variant, six of U.K. strain

Both variants are thought to spread faster than earlier strains

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker in an undated photo from social media. The couple has been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s <em>Civil Emergency Measures Act</em> for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Great Canadian Gaming CEO resigns after being accused of sneaking into Yukon for vaccine

Rod Baker and Ekaterina Baker were charged with two CEMA violations each

Police discovered a makeshift nightclub in a Vancouver apartment on Jan. 23, 2021, and say it wasn’t the first time this month officers have been called to the unit over social gathering concerns. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined; police look to court order

This marks the fourth complaint about social gatherings inside the apartment in January

A Kelowna couple welcomed their Nooner baby in December. (Flytographer)
Kelowna couple welcomes baby girl from Hotel Zed Nooner campaign

Nicole and Alex will now have 18 years of free stays at the hotel

Most Read