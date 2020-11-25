Swims at W.C. Blair Pool back, but by appointment only

Most other group exercise has been closed due to pandemic restrictions

The W.C. Blair Pool re-opens in Langley Township tomorrow (Thursday, Nov. 26) but COVID-19 means it will be a very different experience.

The Township council recently voted to re-open the pool, one of the few Township recreational facilities will be back in operation.

There is no drop in swimming.

“All public, lap, and parent and tot swim sessions require advanced registration (no drop-ins),” said the Township’s rec facility’s status announcement. “Access is limited to registered guests only – no spectators will be permitted.”

According to the Township, the 25 metre pool with diving tank, and the hot tub will be available for use. On-deck cubbies, the diving board, and accessible washrooms and on-deck showers will also be open.

That’s about it, however, as lockers, water fountains, and the sauna will be off limits, and the facility toys will not be available. Swimmers with kick boards are advised to bring their own.

Arrive ready to jump in.

“Guests will not have access to the change rooms at the start of their session. Guests should arrive as ready as possible for their event,” according to the Township’s facility status page. In other words, show up in your trunks, as the change rooms are not available at the start of swim sessions.

“Change rooms will be unlocked during the last 30 minutes of public swim sessions, and the last 15 minutes of lap, and parent and tot sessions for limited guest access to indoor showers/change stalls,” says the status page. “Lifeguards will monitor the number of people in the change room at any given time.

“Guests will have a maximum of 10 minutes at the end of the session to shower/change and exit the facility.”

Pool users are also advised to bring their own non-glass water bottle because of the lack of fountains.

There will be no swimming lessons or aquafit as of yet.

Swimmers have to register at least three days in advance for a session in the pool.

W.C. Blair will join the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre as the second pool open in the Township.

The Walnut Grove Community Centre pool is expected to open sometime in January.

