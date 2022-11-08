Brett Delaney is the co-owner and manager of OK Tire in Langley. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Switching to winter tires soon?

Local shop suggest booking weeks in advance

Have you switched to winter tires?

If not, waiting till the end might not be a good idea, especially for those planning out-of-town trips.

Brett Delaney, co-owner and manager of OK Tire in Langley, said his shop has been getting about 50 appointments daily. The sharp increase in demand during this time of the year wasn’t a surprise for Delaney, but he warned the public that drivers could face longer-than-usual waits to get snow tires.

The right to time book an appointment, he said, is “as soon as October 1 hits.”

Now, the local shop located at 19863 Fraser Hwy is booking “a week, week-and-a-half ahead.”

Due to supply chain disruptions caused by a shortage of loading staff, Delaney has seen limited inventory coming into his store. He added that those looking for specific brands should call their local shops in advance to help them plan logistics.

“It has definetly got a little tough to get certain brands.”

Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from October 1 to April 30. For select highways not located through mountain passes, tire and chain requirements end on March 31.

Drivers caught without proper winter tires – which must also be in good condition – face a fine.

RELATED: Winter tires are required on many B.C. routes between Oct. 1 and March 31

READ MORE: Drivers urged to ‘Shift into Winter’ when heading out on B.C. roads

