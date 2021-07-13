(File)

Sword-involved assault that sent 2 to hospital still under investigation: Vancouver police

Police allege suspect jumped in front of an occupied vehicle and smashed the windshield

Vancouver police are investigating a violent assault that sent two people to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday (July 13) evening.

Sgt. Steve Addison said that multiple people called 911 at about 7:30 p.m. to report that one man was attacking another outside an apartment building near Spruce Street and West 12 Avenue.

“One suspect had a sword and had reportedly crawled through the window of a ground-level apartment,” Addison said.

Police said that when they arrived, a 29-year-old man tried to run away from police. They allege he jumped in front of an occupied vehicle and smashed the windshield, then continued running through traffic to get away from police.

“Our officers believed the suspect had committed a violent assault and was trying to harm himself,” said Addison. “When he refused police commands to stop, officers deployed a taser and beanbag shotgun rounds to stop the suspect and safely take him into custody.”

Police said the man received life-threatening injuries prior to their arrival and was given first aid at the scene before the 29-year-old and the 59-year-old victim were taken to hospital. Police said the alleged suspect and victim were known to each other.

No charges have been laid and the investigation is continuing. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been notified but is not investigating.

