Systems expert, former Miss Teen Surrey World runs for Township council

Sierra Pilcher is running for Langley Township council with Rich Coleman’s Elevate Langley slate. (Elevate Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Labour shortages are one challenge facing Langley Township that a new council candidate wants to tackle if she’s elected.

Sierra Pilcher has been announced as a candidate with the Elevate Langley slate, led by mayoral candidate Rich Coleman.

Pilcher is a small business consultant with a background in engineering, software, and user experience design.

She said her background in process improvement helps her understand the issues the Township is facing.

In her announcement of her candidacy, Pilcher noted that it’s becoming more and more difficult for the Township’s staff to keep up their standard of service, because of the labour shortage that is widespread across Canada.

Pilcher noted that the current service backlog in the Township’s engineering and building departments are “unsustainable” and are adding to the high cost of housing.

“I think my skills will be very valuable in solving the issues that the Township is facing,” she said in a video on the Elevate Langley website. “We need to streamline our permit process to save time and money.”

New housing needs to be environmentally sensitive and affordable, Pilcher said. The Township should develop new policies to ensure that.

A former TV host, Miss Teen Surrey World and Miss Teen Canada World delegate, Pilcher has worked with charities and fundraisers since she was a child, she said.

“I’ve volunteered pretty much my whole life,” Pilcher said.

Over the years she has worked on youth empowerment and mentorship programs, held anti-bullying seminars, and was also on the board of directors for the Cloverdale Rodeo.

In her childhood, she learned to ride near Campbell Valley Regional Park in South Langley, and worked on synchronized swimming at the Walnut Grove pool.

Pilcher is part of the team being assembled by Coleman for his Elevate Langley slate. They’ll be facing off against a slate dubbed Contract with Langley, under mayoral candidate Eric Woodward.

READ ALSO: Former B.C. solicitor general running for Langley Township mayors’ chair

READ ALSO: Candidate wants to represent Langley farmers at Township council

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC municipal electionLangley Township