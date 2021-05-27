Tabletop Tiddies is a weekly tabletop role-playing game actual play podcast that’s run entirely by people of marginalized genders. (Submitted)

Tabletop Tiddies is a weekly tabletop role-playing game actual play podcast that’s run entirely by people of marginalized genders. (Submitted)

Tabletop Tiddies flashes onto B.C. podcast scene with Dungeons and Dragons-themed show

Role-playing game actual play podcast features talent from Abbotsford, Salmon Arm, Surrey and PoCo

Deep in the agricultural heart of Abbotsford lives Wilmer Ademith Miandis the Third.

He’s a socially awkward prince who’s always trying to prove himself and escape the shadow of his much more successful younger sister.

Welcome to the world of Tabletop Tiddies, a weekly tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) actual-play podcast that’s run entirely by people of marginalized genders.

Abbotsford resident Sara Mayfield, who portrays Wilmer, and a group of friends with whom she attended Capilano University’s musical theatre program created the idea for a unique podcast experience when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. With many of them either out of work or underemployed and with more free time, they decided to delve into the TTRPG universe.

“One of the girls had, like a lot of us have had, very anti-climatic TTRPG experiences in the past,” Mayfield said, laughing. “So we reached out to each other about playing Dungeons and Dragons together and how it’ll all be marginalized genders so it’ll be a super-open and even table and she countered back and said, ‘What if we did a podcast?’ ”

The first episodes dropped in October and the group’s following quickly grew. The format is similar to those who are familiar with D&D, but there are more intricate stories, improv performances and unique production elements. These types of podcasts have grown in popularity in recent years, with many enjoying the collaborative storytelling experience and getting connected to the characters both on and off the screen.

“I like to describe what we do as almost like an audio book but you never know what’s going to happen,” Mayfield said. “So we’re telling a story but everything is decided by the chaos of rolling dice. Depending on what you roll, you will have a different type of problem or situation your character has to face and we have to explain it all in character on the spot. It’s all theatre of the mind.”

The show’s talent consists of Mayfield (who records the show in a small room on her family farm in Abbotsford), Salmon Arm’s Charlene Bayer and Kelly Wright, Surrey’s Rachel Theilade, and Port Coquitlam’s Emily Matchette. Podcasts are filmed on Zoom and then shared on a number of different social media platforms, including anywhere audio podcasts are available, such as YouTube and Twitch.

Mayfield said one of the main reasons why she thinks the podcast has thrived is that they are different voices playing a game that so many people enjoy doing.

“There can be a lot of nerdy gatekeeping in the TTRPG world,” she said. “I know when I first started there was a lot of guys saying, ‘Oh, you won’t understand’ or ‘Let me do this for you.’ That doesn’t help a player in the long run and can turn people off from the game. Since we started doing the podcast, a lot of people have told us they’ve had similar experiences.”

She said the vast majority of players and those involved in the podcast/online world of TTRPG are straight men, and Tabletop Tiddies aims to provide something for those outside that bubble.

“There is definitely a gap in this space for people who aren’t men,” she said. “We’ve seen through our reviews that a lot of marginalized genders and queer folk are gravitating towards our podcast because they see it as a safe space for them to learn and enjoy this world.”

The brand has developed a strong social media following in a short time, with over 1,100 followers on Twitter, nearly 500 followers on Instagram, close to 400 followers on Facebook and more than 300 on Twitch. They also have both a Patreon and an IndieGoGo campaign for followers to support and have the chance to interact even more. Visit tabletoptiddies.com for more information on how to follow the brand.

Mayfield said Tabletop Tiddies will continue after the pandemic is over, but they are considering hosting live podcasts in a bar setting and are also exploring opportunities to perform at comic conventions or similar gatherings.

Season one of the D&D podcast recently wrapped up, with season two starting soon. They have also announced a new show titled Tiddies By Night, which uses the Vampire the Masquerade system and is set in Victorian London and follows the adventures of a team of vampires investigating the supernatural. That show debuted earlier this month. For more details on both shows, visit tabletoptiddies.com/shows.

abbotsfordPodcastsSalmon ArmSurrey

 

Abbotsford resident Sara Mayfield portrays one of the main characters on the Tabletop Tiddies series of shows. (Submitted)

Abbotsford resident Sara Mayfield portrays one of the main characters on the Tabletop Tiddies series of shows. (Submitted)

The Tabletop Tiddies brand formed in 2020. (Submitted)

The Tabletop Tiddies brand formed in 2020. (Submitted)

Previous story
Trudeau delivers apology to Italian Canadians for internment during WW2
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP confirm body found near Yale, investigation continues

Just Posted

Township of Langley civic facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Bogus phone survey impersonates Langley Township

The calls may be a scam aimed at getting personal information

Only skaters, coaches and three volunteers were permitted inside the arena during taping of competition in mid-April. Ally Cox(left to right) Clairesse Friesen, Caity Nash, Maya Towstyka, Irena Lin, Annaliese Beckmann, Hannah Li were among the 20 local participants. (Langley Skating Club/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Skaters nervous, even at virtual regionals

Langley Skating Club participated in their first competition since COVID

Larry Clay (left) on a job site, reviewing plans. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley builder appointed national industry president

No longer a teacher, new CHBA chair Larry Clay still thrilled to keep learning and sharing

Summer is in the air according to Gregory Douglas, who captured this show at the “beautiful” Brydon Lagoon in Langley City. Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, email to: <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank"><strong>editor@langleyadvancetimes.com</strong></a>. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Summer is in the air at Brydon Lagoon

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Rev. Kelly Duncan of Fort Langley’s St. George’s Anglican Church says some online worship will remain – even after COVID – to reach those who can’t come in person. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Safety key as Fort Langley church prepares to welcome worshippers

Religious gatherings indoors will start up again soon

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Woman charged with aggravated assault after stabbing inside Vancouver’s courthouse

Police say the 53-year-old victim was seriously hurt and taken to hospital

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

....
Tabletop Tiddies flashes onto B.C. podcast scene with Dungeons and Dragons-themed show

Role-playing game actual play podcast features talent from Abbotsford, Salmon Arm, Surrey and PoCo

Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence five kilometres south of Spuzzum on Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon on Wednesday (May 26, 2021). (Facebook)
UPDATE: RCMP confirm body found near Yale, investigation continues

Friends of missing Spuzzum woman say the body found is not April Parisian

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Most Read