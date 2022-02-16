Tailgate bandits swipe pickup truck parts across Aldergrove

One woman was arrested after police tracked down a suspected vehicle

One woman was arrested after a spike in tailgate thefts in Langley that began at the beginning of February.

Someone was targeting pickups, especially Toyota Tacomas and Ford F-350s, and stealing the tailgates between 4 p.m. and 7:30 a.m., said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The thefts were concentrated in the Aldergrove area.

Langley Mounties began an investigation and found that the thieves were using a white Toyota Corolla, a white BMW sedan, and a darker coloured SUV.

The Corolla was tracked back to a car rental shop in Surrey, and investigators found that it had been rented with fraudulent ID.

When the vehicle was found in Langley, the 49-year-old woman driving it was arrested by the Langley RCMP Special Response Team, and the vehicle was seized.

“While this is great news and may slow down the thefts somewhat, truck owners of all makes are reminded to ensure their tailgates are locked,” said Largy. “And everyone should be strategic in where they choose to park. The best choices would be well lit, populated areas that are monitored by video surveillance.”

Tailgates from pickups can be stolen for resale, and the most popular varieties are those with rear view cameras embedded in them, Largy said.

Anyone with information on the tailgate thefts, or video surveillance footage of a theft between Feb. 7 and 10 is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

