Take a historic ride inside iconic Second World War planes in Penticton

The Arizona-based Flying Legends of Victory Tour has arrived in Penticton. People will have their chance from July 18 to 23, to tour the historic B-17 and B-25 bombers from the Second World War. (Photo- City of Penticton)The Arizona-based Flying Legends of Victory Tour has arrived in Penticton. People will have their chance from July 18 to 23, to tour the historic B-17 and B-25 bombers from the Second World War. (Photo- City of Penticton)

Two iconic airplanes from the Second World War have touched down in Penticton and those hoping to step inside or take a historic ride can have their chance from July 18 to 23.

The Penticton Regional Airport is hosting the Arizona-based Flying Legends of Victory Tour from July 18 to 23, with the rare B-17 and B-25 bombers on display and available for a closer look.

Both airplanes will be open to the public for ground tours on July 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from July 20 to 23, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Private flights in the fully restored military planes will be made available from July 20 to 23.

Both the B-17 and B-25 bombers were built in 1944.

Out of the 12,000 manufactured for combat during the Second World War, the B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey in Penticton is one of only five currently flying in the world. It’s the leading exhibition warbird in the tour, which is conducted by the CAF Airbase Arizona, a non-profit flying museum.

The B-25, meanwhile, was considered one of the most versatile aircraft from the Second World War, according to the CAF Airbase. It flew 15 combat missions over Italy and Yugoslavia between Nov. 4 and Dec. 31, 1944.

The airplanes flew into Penticton on Monday, July 17, and were greeted by a number of local veterans, pilots and city officials.

Penticton is one of five Canadian cities to have a spot on the tour, joined by Medicine Hat and Lethbridge, Alta., as well as Cranbrook and Victoria.

To schedule a ride, people are asked to visit flyinglegendstour.com or call 480-462-2992.

