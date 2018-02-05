Take a virtual walk through the new Langley Secondary

Design of new LSS is embracing 21st century learning in a big way

At the last Langley board of education meeting, the school district debuted a new video. It offers viewers a virtual walk through of the new Langley Secondary, showing how the high school will look once renovations are complete — and it’s impressive.

With lots of natural light, open concourses and collaborative learning corners and hallways, the new design of Langley Secondary fits perfectly with the 21st century learning concept adopted by the provincial government a couple years ago.

The antiquated concept of classrooms filled with students sitting in desks while a teacher lectures from the front of the room is being replaced with tables and chairs and collaborative learning in spaces throughout a school, with students working together on projects.

The same open concept design will be built into the new Willoughby high school set to open in 2019.

In that school, a concourse will open up to the floor above and allow students to sit and work. A similar design can be seen at the entrance to Douglas College in New Westminster.

The LSS seismic upgrades and retrofit are moving forward, on pace for a September 2020 completion, said school district spokesperson Ken Hoff.

Most of the work is being done when school is not in session — during spring and summer breaks.

The approved budget from the Ministry of Education for the LSS retrofit is $22,985,177 with a maximum budget, including reserves, of $26,191,941.

At the last board meeting, trustees agreed to include an additional $420,575 for furniture, fixtures and equipment and the seismic upgrade of the small gym. Originally the gym was to be knocked down but a decision was later made to keep it. The additional funds are coming from the district local capital funds.

Opened in 1949, LSS is Langley’s oldest secondary school.


monique@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Work on Langley Secondary is well underway and will be for years to come.

Previous story
Langley’s MLAs weigh in on newly elected B.C. Liberal leader
Next story
UPDATE: SkyTrains running again, TransLink working to prevent overcrowding

Just Posted

Stealth bring veteran forward into Langley lacrosse fold

The Vancouver NLL franchise has traded for high scoring Buffalo Bandit Pat Saunders.

Take a virtual walk through the new Langley Secondary

Design of new LSS is embracing 21st century learning in a big way

Langley’s MLAs weigh in on newly elected B.C. Liberal leader

Andrew Wilkinson ‘class act’ and ‘straightforward person’

Ronning closing in on Vancouver Giants scoring record

Skilled right winger named WHL Player of the Week, already has 47 goals this season

VIDEO: Aldergrove zoo rescues cougar cub

Orphaned cougar cub not out of the woods yet, says zoo veterinarian

Langley Rivermen suffer back-to-back lopsided road losses

‘Men struggling in new year

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UPDATE: SkyTrains running again, TransLink working to prevent overcrowding

All Vancouver stations were closed this afternoon after a problem caused by a train

Star Calendar

Events and activities coming up in Aldergrove and area

Northwest B.C. lawyer receives civil courage award

Alayne Fleischmann honoured for speaking out against bank scandal

Lululemon CEO exits after failing to meet conduct standards

Laurent Potdevin is also no longer on the Vancouver-based retailer’s board of directors

Auditions for Bard in the Valley

Upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare

Police catch suspect ‘a minute’ after he robbed North Van gas station

Mounties happened to be on patrol in the area of the Capilano Road and Marine Drive store

Lower Mainland resident says high water meter fee an ‘injustice’

Michelle de Jaray never signed up for Delta’s voluntary water meter program, but can’t get off it

Most Read