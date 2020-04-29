Aldergrove Business Association, and president Jodi Steeves, is offering residents that buy take-out from locally-owned businesses a chance at winning $50 gift cards for their next meal. (Aldergrove Star files)

Take-out Wednesdays sweepstakes support Aldergrove restaraunts in wake of COVID

Aldergrove residents can enter #eatlocalaldergrove contest by taking a photo of their meal

Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) president Jodi Steeves has come up with a unique way to encourage residents to financially support locally-owned restaurants until they are able to reopen.

Wednesday, April 29 – recently declared National Take-Out Day across Canada – marked the beginning of an Aldergrove contest, where locals have a shot at winning $50 gift cards, simply for eating out.

“Show us what you’re eating,” Steeves encouraged the people of Aldergrove.

Once a meal photo is taken as proof of supporting a local restaurant, the hashtags #eatlocalaldergrove and #aldergrovebusinessassociation captioned on social media will enter people in the contest.

Posters are also asked to tag the Aldergrove restaurant and ABA with each of their submissions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted Aldergrove restaurants, who have been mandated by the provincial government to close their sit-in service since March 20.

RELATED: Aldergrove restaraunts are fighting to stay afloat in face of COVID-19

In response, some Aldergrove restaurants – including TJ’s Restaurant – have chosen to limit their hours, or shutter for the time being.

It has left remaining restaurants two options: delivery and take-out service.

One business, Brick Alley Bistro, has even converted to offering curbside pick up for the loves ones of people most at risk for the disease.

Restaraunt owner and chef Rebecca Olfert hopes a new to-go menu will keep her restaurant alive so she has “something to come back to” once COVID-19 has been contained in the Fraser Health Authority region.

As such, a takeout phenomenon has “taken over” B.C. cities on Wednesdays, Steeves explained.

It’s part of a national initiative encouraging people to support their local eateries – and it’s picking up steam.

More than 294,000 workers in the accommodation and food service industries lost their jobs between February and March 2020, according to Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey.

“As the local business association we wanted to join in and encourage people to support local vendors and food businesses,” she emphasized.

Winners will be drawn at random and announced every Friday of the month, starting May 1. They will win a $50 voucher for the restaurant of their choosing.

Coronavirus

