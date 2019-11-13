Talks between workers union, SkyTrain have reached an ‘impasse’: CUPE

No talk of strikes yet, union president said

Talks between SkyTrain attendants and the company that runs the Expo and Millennium lines have broken down, according to the union.

Tony Rebelo, the president of CUPE 7000, said the executive will now go to its members for the next steps.

“We have a few meetings set up this week and next week,” Rebelo said.

“We’ll let them know where we’re at in the bargaining process and what the company hasn’t addressed yet.”

The labour dispute is between the 900 SkyTrain attendants who work on the Expo and Millennium lines and the B.C. Rapid Transit Company, which operates the lines for TransLink.

According to the union, the bargaining process, which began in May, has now spanned more than 40 meetings. The workers have been without a contact since the start of September.

At issue, Rebelo said, are staffing levels, “forced” overtime, a lack of a sick plan, and wage increases.

But the union is not considering a strike “at this time,” he said.

The CUPE 7000 dispute, which does not affect the Canada Line or the West Coast Express commuter train, is separate from the current bus and SeaBus strike. That strike is for Coast Mountain Bus Company workers, who operate and maintain the bus fleet and are represented by Unifor.

READ MORE: Bargaining to resume in Metro Vancouver transit strike as bus driver overtime ban looms

READ MORE: What happens if Metro Vancouver bus drivers start a ‘good work’ strike?

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Killer who fled to Taiwan day after shooting B.C. man over $80 sentenced 13 years later
Next story
VIDEO: Gun scare at Walnut Grove Secondary school was ‘unloaded pellet gun’

Just Posted

VIDEO: Gun scare at Walnut Grove Secondary school was ‘unloaded pellet gun’

Police called in after photo circulated on social media

Thief boosted cash registers in Lower Mainland crime spree

Langley, Coquitlam, Burnaby, and New West were all hit, police say

Affordable housing for Langley seniors to open by early 2021

Emmaus Place is a partnership between a local church and goverment agencies

VIDEO: Kruise For Kids brings the joy of Christmas to needy families

Surrey-to-Langley ride raised $24,000 in cash donations and collected 750 gifts

VIDEO: TinyKittens first Langley craft fair fundraiser rated a success

Will likely be repeated next year, organizer said

VIDEO: Canadian allergists’ group wants Benadryl behind the counter due to side effects

Some doctors say the medication is over-used because of its easy availability

Community uses loophole to paint 16 rainbow crosswalks after B.C. council says no

So far 11 rainbows are painted and five planned, all since council denied the first proposal in September

Workers’ camp at LNG facility in Kitimat takes shape

Extensive worker camp now being assembled

Former B.C. youth pastor guilty on one of five sexual assault allegations

Judge cites reasonable doubt in finding Cloverdale couple not guilty of majority of charges

238 and counting: Vancouver gelato shop sets Guinness World record for most flavours

Vince Misceo has come up with 588 different flavours over the decades

Talks between workers union, SkyTrain have reached an ‘impasse’: CUPE

No talk of strikes yet, union president said

Killer who fled to Taiwan day after shooting B.C. man over $80 sentenced 13 years later

The sentence comes 13 years after Shaoxin Zhang, 19, was killed in a Burnaby parking lot

B.C. forest industry trade mission finding new markets in China

Diplomatic tensions eased, minister Doug Donaldson says

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov completed an alternative measures program, special prosecutor said

Most Read