FILE – Heather Andrews, employee at E-Comm. (E-Comm handout)

Talks break down between B.C.’s 911 operators, E-Comm but no job action planned

Mediated talks broke down Friday between union, employer

The union representing 911 operators across British Columbia says mediated talks broke down Friday with their employer, E-Comm.

CUPE Local 873-02, the union representing emergency dispatchers and support staff, says E-Comm has been unwilling to address low wages, cost of living, overtime, missed breaks, poor working conditions, burnout and high attrition.

Unit Chair Matthew Bordewick says it became apparent during bargaining that E-Comm is “desperately underfunded” and clearly lacks the resources to deliver a critical public service.

E-Comm, which handles approximately 99 per cent of 911 calls in B.C., did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ALSO READ: Fast-food restaurant being closed, lost jacket top worst 911 calls

He says chronic underfunding by E-Comm has led to unacceptable wait times for both emergency and non-emergency calls and as a result, E-Comm has been consistently unable to meet its targets for calls answered and times to dispatch.

Bordewick says the union and employer will now shift their focus to addressing essential service levels and the union will not be considering job action until those levels have been established by the Labour Board.

“We will continue to provide the excellent public service we have always delivered, but we will also be mobilizing our members to draw attention to the lack of funding to this organization and the impact it has on the lives and mental health of our members,” adds Bordewick in a statement.

“E-Comm employees have a role to play in helping this employer address the structural challenges at E-Comm. We’re part of the solution, but our members also deserve a fair contract.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More than half of B.C. government housing projects have seen delays

Just Posted

LETTER: Federal Langley candidate seeks election results as call for change

More than 10,400 people for the local NDP candidate

LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

Submit your photos to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Halloween quiet for Langley emergency personnel

Minor mischief was all that was reported on the evening of Oct. 31

VIDEO: Halloween night fire destroys empty Langley home

Township firefighters were on scene for about four hours tackling the blaze

Pumpkins look great but Langley grower said they turn to mush when touched

The growing season did not make for plentiful pumpkins this year.

Iconic B.C. race car driver Greg Moore remembered 20 years after tragic death

Once a rising star in auto racing, Moore remains one of Maple Ridge’s sports heroes

More than half of B.C. government housing projects have seen delays

BC Liberals criticize NDP for slow start to affordable housing promise

Strike action begins among Metro Vancouver transit workers

Job action Friday morning includes ditching uniforms, refusing overtime with plans to escalate

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Staff close woods behind Delta school after two dogs reportedly died from poison

“In an abundance of caution,” Sunshine Hills Elementary has “closed” the forest to students while police investigate

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Most Read