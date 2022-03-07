Tamara Lich, organizer for a protest convoy by truckers and supporters demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, delivers a statement during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Tamara Lich, organizer for a protest convoy by truckers and supporters demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, delivers a statement during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Tamara Lich, one of core ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers, gets bail under conditions

Lich must abide by several conditions, including having no contact with fellow convoy organizers

Tamara Lich, one of the principal organizers of the so-called “Freedom Convoy” protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks, has been granted bail on a $25,000 bond.

Lich was initially denied bail on Feb. 22 after Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois deemed her detention was “necessary for the protection and safety of the public.”

Lich’s lawyer launched a bail review, arguing that decision may have been tainted by the fact that Bourgeois ran as a federal Liberal candidates in the 2011 election and expressed that her own community had been affected by the protest.

On Monday, Superior Court Justice John M. Johnston found no merit to those arguments.

But he says he did find several other errors of law in that decision, and says the risk of releasing Lich can be addressed by a new surety proposed by the defence. Lich must abide by several conditions, including having no contact with fellow convoy organizers, and she has been ordered to leave Ottawa within 24 hours.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Indigenous-focused coursework to be a high school graduation requirement in B.C.
Next story
B.C. begins cleanup, reconstruction of fire-destroyed Lytton

Just Posted

Langley City fire chief Rory Thompson (left) formally received his fire chief’s helmet from then-acting chief Jim McIntee in 2011. On Monday, March 5, 2022, Thompson announced his retirement. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley City fire chief who campaigned for tougher sprinkler laws is retiring

Vancouver Giants forward Payton Mount digs for the puck during Sunday’s (March 6) game against Kelowna Rockets at the Langley Events Centre. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants wrap up three-in-three with 5-4 home loss to Kelowna

Dr. Fiona Whittinging-Walsh is nominated for a 2022 YWCA Metro Vancouver Women of Distinction Award. (YWCA/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley educator nominated as a YWCA woman of distinction

About 290 people attended the annual Giving Hearts fundraising gala that was organized to raise money for a baby incubator. While the exact amount is yet to be determined, organizers said that the their goal was achieved. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Enough raised to buy a hi-tech incubator at Langley fundraising gala