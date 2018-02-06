Tank, a 2-year-old boxer, found ‘grossly underweight,’ with internal injuries

BC SPCA says surgery to repair Tank’s injuries will cost about $9,000

An emaciated boxer with pressure sores and injuries due to a foreign object lodged in his intestines is now recovering under the care of the SPCA.

Two-year-old Tank, was “grossly underweight, with a body condition score of only one out of nine” when he was rescued from a Vancouver property by BC SPCA members, according to a news release.

“Poor Tank weighs less than half of his ideal weight,” said Jodi Dunlop, manager at the not-for-profit’s Vancouver branch.

“He’s skin and bones – he struggles to get comfortable because he’s lying on his bones, which causes him pain.”

READ MORE: SPCA rescue emaciated mastiff left in ice and snow on B.C. property

READ MORE: Fifty-plus cats surrendered to Victoria BC SPCA from single home

Tank will have to undergo surgery to repair the damage caused by the sores and blockage in his intestines, set to the tune of an estimated $9,000.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway into how Tank got to such a deteriorated level of health.

As a non-profit organization, the BC SPCA relies primarily on public donations to carry out surgeries and support for injured and abused animals.

Once he’s recovered and gained weight, Tank will be available for adoption, the SPCA said.

“It’s hard not to fall in love with this guy – despite everything he’s been through, he’s so affectionate and so eager to please,” Dunlop said. “We just want him to have a second chance at a happy, healthy life in a loving, forever home.”

