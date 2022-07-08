Tanker truck tips in busy Langley intersection

The crash Friday morning created detours for drivers around 232nd Street and 56th Avenue

A tanker truck tipped over while trying to circle the roundabout at 232nd Street and 56th Avenue on Friday, July 8. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A tanker truck tipped over in the roundabout at 232nd Street and 56th Avenue in Langley on Friday morning, blocking several major routes.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. The truck appeared to have tipped on its passenger side while trying to negotiate the roundabout.

It fell on the west side of the intersection.

The Langley Township Fire Department, RCMP, and Township staffers were on scene shortly afterwards to assess the crash.

The crash led to the closure of 232nd southbound from 48th Avenue, and 56th Avenue eastbound from 224th Street. Drivers heading west on 56th Avenue were allowed through, but had to turn north on 232nd since there was no other way past the crashed truck.

A Clover Towing truck was on scene as of 10 a.m. and discussions on how to move the truck were underway.

The Langley Advance Times reached out to local fire crews for more information on the crash and cleanup.

