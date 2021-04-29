Members of the CFSEU’s uniformed gang unit have been patrolling Langley, Surrey, and Abbotsford in April. (Langley Advance Times files)

Members of the CFSEU’s uniformed gang unit have been patrolling Langley, Surrey, and Abbotsford in April. (Langley Advance Times files)

Tasers, brass knuckles seized in Langley police traffic stop

Anti-gang cops have been patrolling the area and made some trouble finds

An anti-gang enforcement team announced a pair of recent busts in Langley that netted drugs, as well as brass knuckles and a Taser-style weapon.

Members of the Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team (UGET), part of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), made several arrests in Langley in April, according to CFSEU spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny.

One the stops took place on April 24, where officers pulled over a vehicle around 199A Street and 53rd Avenue in Langley City, Winpenny said.

Officers seized conducted energy weapons – usually known under the Taser brand name – as well as knives, brass knuckles, a digital scale and a bag containing individually wrapped drugs. The bag had 24 grams of suspected cannabis, 10 g of psilocybin mushrooms, 36 g of methamphetamine, 21 g of fentanyl, and two pill bottles full of unknown prescription medication, Winpenny said.

Police also seized the vehicle.

Another bust took place on April 22, when UGET patrols in Abbotsford spotted a vehicle that had recently fled from the Abbotsford Police.

With the help of the RCMP Air 1 helicopter, they followed the vehicle until it was dumped in Langley and a suspect bolted on foot.

READ MORE: Police seize two pounds of pot, $25K from Surrey car riddled with bullet holes

A Lower Mainland District Police Dog Services officer and canine tracked the suspect, and a 42-year-old was arrested. He was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries and was released to appear in court on a later date, Winpenny said.

Finally, on April 12 the UGET was patrolling in Langley when they spotted a vehicle near Fraser Highway and the Langley Bypass that was allegedly connected to a dial-a-dope operation. Officers following the vehicle noticed “odd behaviour” by the passenger in the back consistent with trying to conceal something, Winpenny said.

When officers pulled the car over, they recognized the passenger, and he was arrested for drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The police took the 24-year-old man straight to Langley Memorial Hospital because they were concerned that he had hidden drugs in a body cavity.

As a result of the trip to the ER, police seized a bag of about 50 g of suspected fentanyl. They also seized $483 in cash, a cell phone, and the vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation, said Winpenny.

“These highlighted efforts from the past two weeks are examples of the work that UGET does every day to disrupt criminal activities and remove potentially deadly drugs and weapons from our streets,” said Winpenny.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. gang problemLangleyRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Free rides, beer and savings bonds: U.S. cities use incentives to drive up vaccinations
Next story
VIDEO: Feds asked to OK selective fishing on Fraser River instead of closures

Just Posted

Doug Penner and his mom Allison awaited the start of the 2020 edition of the fundraising ride that bears his name, held under strict COVID-19 protocols. This year, the annual event will mark its 15th year. (Langley Advance Times file)
Ride for Doug against muscular dystrophy will go ahead

Strict COVID-19 precautions planned for 15th annual Langley fundraising motorcycle ride

Members of the CFSEU’s uniformed gang unit have been patrolling Langley, Surrey, and Abbotsford in April. (Langley Advance Times files)
Tasers, brass knuckles seized in Langley police traffic stop

Anti-gang cops have been patrolling the area and made some trouble finds

Send your cooking questions via email to Chef Dez at: dez@chefdez.com
ON COOKING: Mrs. Chef Dez creates ham and cheese scones, perfect for Mother’s Day

Be sure not to overmix the scones or they will be tough

A mattress was dumped on the front porch of the Alder Grove Heritage Society. (Tami Quiring/Special to The Star)
Old mattress dumped on Alder Grove Heritage Society’s front porch

Purple graffiti had previously been written on the historic Telephone Museum’s porch fence last fall

Fort Langley Jazz Festival in 2019. (Black Press Media files)
Fort Langley Jazz Festival changes date from July to September amid COVID concerns

Tickets will be available at the end of May, when the festival announces the headlining artists

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Lawn-watering restrictions come into effect across Metro Vancouver starting May 1. (Black Press Media files)
Metro Vancouver water restrictions take effect May 1, ahead of year’s driest months

Residents and businesses will be able to water their lawns two designated mornings each week

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Mounties came upon the aftermath of a head-on collision involving two vehicles Wednesday (April 28) shortly after 3 p.m. on Canada Way and Hazelmere Street. (Burnaby RCMP)
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries following Burnaby head-on collision

Mounties make appeal for witnesses to crash that snarled Canada Way traffic for hours Wednesday

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

Most Read