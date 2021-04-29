Tasers, brass knuckles seized in Langley police traffic stop

Anti-gang cops have been patrolling the area and made some trouble finds

Members of the CFSEU’s uniformed gang unit have been patrolling Langley, Surrey, and Abbotsford in April. (Langley Advance Times files)

An anti-gang enforcement team announced a pair of recent busts in Langley that netted drugs, as well as brass knuckles and a Taser-style weapon.

Members of the Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team (UGET), part of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), made several arrests in Langley in April, according to CFSEU spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny.

One the stops took place on April 24, where officers pulled over a vehicle around 199A Street and 53rd Avenue in Langley City, Winpenny said.

Officers seized conducted energy weapons – usually known under the Taser brand name – as well as knives, brass knuckles, a digital scale and a bag containing individually wrapped drugs. The bag had 24 grams of suspected cannabis, 10 g of psilocybin mushrooms, 36 g of methamphetamine, 21 g of fentanyl, and two pill bottles full of unknown prescription medication, Winpenny said.

Police also seized the vehicle.

Another bust took place on April 22, when UGET patrols in Abbotsford spotted a vehicle that had recently fled from the Abbotsford Police.

With the help of the RCMP Air 1 helicopter, they followed the vehicle until it was dumped in Langley and a suspect bolted on foot.

READ MORE: Police seize two pounds of pot, $25K from Surrey car riddled with bullet holes

A Lower Mainland District Police Dog Services officer and canine tracked the suspect, and a 42-year-old was arrested. He was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries and was released to appear in court on a later date, Winpenny said.

Finally, on April 12 the UGET was patrolling in Langley when they spotted a vehicle near Fraser Highway and the Langley Bypass that was allegedly connected to a dial-a-dope operation. Officers following the vehicle noticed “odd behaviour” by the passenger in the back consistent with trying to conceal something, Winpenny said.

When officers pulled the car over, they recognized the passenger, and he was arrested for drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The police took the 24-year-old man straight to Langley Memorial Hospital because they were concerned that he had hidden drugs in a body cavity.

As a result of the trip to the ER, police seized a bag of about 50 g of suspected fentanyl. They also seized $483 in cash, a cell phone, and the vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation, said Winpenny.

“These highlighted efforts from the past two weeks are examples of the work that UGET does every day to disrupt criminal activities and remove potentially deadly drugs and weapons from our streets,” said Winpenny.

