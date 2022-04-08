Surrey Fire Services’ technical-rescue team extricated a woman from a ravine near Chantrell Creek Thursday (April 7, 2022) afternoon. (File photo)

Surrey Fire Services’ technical-rescue team extricated a woman from a ravine near Chantrell Creek Thursday (April 7, 2022) afternoon. (File photo)

Technical-rescue team dispatched after woman tumbles into South Surrey ravine

Crews were in Chantrell Creek area on Thursday

Surrey firefighters’ technical-rescue team was dispatched to South Surrey Thursday (April 7) afternoon, after a woman fell into a ravine in the Chantrell Creek area.

Assistant Chief Greg McRobbie told Peace Arch News that crews responded to 13717 30 Ave. at approximately 1:15 p.m. after a family member of the woman reported the emergency.

The woman, approximately 50 years old, had apparently slipped, and was located “about 40 feet down,” McRobbie said.

READ ALSO: Firefighters rescue teen from Ocean Park cliff

The technical-rescue team – among some 18 firefighters deployed – carried out a low-angle rescue, extricating the woman on a spinal board to awaiting paramedics.

She sustained an ankle injury in the fall, McRobbie said.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

firefightersrescueSurrey

Previous story
Search warrant executed at Surrey home part of ‘ongoing firearms investigation’
Next story
Fraser Valley maternity clinic closure a symptom of B.C.’s physician deficit

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley resident horrified by happenings in Ukraine war

Forensic investigators returned to the home of Naomi Onotera after her husband was arrested and charged with her death on Dec. 17 last year. (Langley Advance Times files)
No bail for husband accused in Langley woman’s death

Mac Dykeman was awarded for her innovative solution to reduce stress in chicks post-hatch. She will join a two more young scientists to represent 4-H at Canada-Wide Science Fair. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley youth finds innovative solution to reduce stress in chicks

As ‘cliche’ as it sounds, Evan Dyce wants to use his education and his life to make a difference in the world, and he hopes the $80,000 scholarship to Simon Fraser University will aid in that. (Special to The Star)
VIDEO: Aspiring to make a difference – scholarship makes it possible