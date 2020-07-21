Teen boys unearth human remains while building fort in Burnaby park

Police are investigating to find the identity of the skeletal human remains

A 15-year-old boy and his friend found human remains in a forested area near Forest Grove Park in Burnaby, B.C., on the evening of July 16, 2020, according to police. (Google Maps)

RCMP in Burnaby are investigating after a young teen and his friend unearthed human remains while building a fort in a local park earlier this month.

According to Mounties, a 15-year-old boy and his friend made the discovery in a forested area near Forest Grove Park on the evening of July 16.

In a statement Monday (July 20), police announced that forensic investigators had since confirmed it to be skeletal human remains.

Serious crimes unit officers are continuing to investigate the incident, including identifying the remains. Investigators do not believe there is a risk to the public.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Police