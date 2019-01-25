Teen charged after stabbing at Ontario mall

Police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged after a stabbing at a mall north of Toronto.
York regional police say they were called to Markville Secondary School in Markham, Ont., on the afternoon of Jan. 22 for reports of a stabbing.
They say that when they arrived, officers learned the stabbing happened an hour earlier during a fight at the Markville Mall.
Police say a 19-year-old Markham man was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds that were not life-threatening.
They say the teen was arrested on Friday.
He’s been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of counterfeit currency.
READ MORE: RCMP charge Ontario youth with trying to get someone to plant a bomb
The Canadian Press