Teen charged after stabbing at Ontario mall

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following an altercation

Police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged after a stabbing at a mall north of Toronto.

York regional police say they were called to Markville Secondary School in Markham, Ont., on the afternoon of Jan. 22 for reports of a stabbing.

They say that when they arrived, officers learned the stabbing happened an hour earlier during a fight at the Markville Mall.

Police say a 19-year-old Markham man was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds that were not life-threatening.

They say the teen was arrested on Friday.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of counterfeit currency.

The Canadian Press

