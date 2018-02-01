Teen critical after L.A. school shooting, student arrested

A girl has been arrested after a school shooting in L.A. Thursday morning

Two students were shot and wounded, one critically, inside a Los Angeles middle school classroom Thursday morning and police took a female student into custody, authorities said.

A 15-year-old boy hit in the head was transported to a trauma centre in critical but stable condition, according to fire department spokesman Erik Scott. A 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the wrist was taken to a hospital in fair condition, Scott said.

Three other people, ranging in age from 11 to 30, suffered minor cuts and scrapes.

Police arrested the female student and recovered a gun after the shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at Salvador B. Castro Middle School, west of the city’s downtown.

Television news footage showed a girl with dark hair wearing a sweatshirt being led out of the school in handcuffs a short time later.

Police cars blocked off an intersection near the school and parents gathered at the street corner, talking on their phones and awaiting word on their children.

Gloria Echeverria was waiting outside a line of police tape preventing people from approaching the school, waiting for news about her 13-year-old son.

“I’m just hoping it has nothing to do with him,” she said. “I’m just scared for all the kids — school is supposed to be a safe place for them, and apparently it’s not.”

Steve Zipperman, chief of the Los Angeles Unified School District police force, said the school’s campus remained on lockdown later in the morning but had been declared safe.

“We will attend to the needs of these students who witnessed this very carefully, with the understanding this is very traumatic,” Zipperman said. “We have our school mental health folks that are here to support the needs of the students.”

___

Amanda Lee Myers, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBCM makes 32 recommendations to make housing more affordable
Next story
PHOTOS: De Jong brings last-minute rally to home turf in quest for Liberal leadership

Just Posted

PHOTOS: De Jong brings last-minute rally to home turf in quest for Liberal leadership

On the eve of a three-day vote for the new BC Liberal boss, a candidate visited Langley Wednesday.

Giants get back in win column

Not the prettiest of efforts, but the Vancouver Giants do enough to earn the win at Langley Events Centre

UPDATED: Police incident blocks entrance to Langley Memorial Hospital

Police talked down a psychiatric patient in distress to end the incident.

World stage calls Langley curlers to Scotland

It will be like a Tardi family reunion as five members of the clan head to Aberdeen for the juniors.

Breast cancer patient pays $8,000 out of pocket for treatment that could save her life

Drug that stabilizes advanced breast cancer not covered by BC Cancer Agency

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studio

From raided B.C. pot shop to convenience store in six days

Raided Cawston medical marijuana dispensary has now reopened as convenience store

Teen critical after L.A. school shooting, student arrested

A girl has been arrested after a school shooting in L.A. Thursday morning

Woman’s genderless ID won’t fly in B.C.

A New Zealand woman was not allowed to fly out of the Kelowna International Airport with her genderless ID

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

Life sentence for young B.C. man who murdered his mother

Clayton Warkentin sentenced to life for brutal 2016 killing of Lois Unger that shocked the community

UBCM makes 32 recommendations to make housing more affordable

Foreign-buyers tax, short-term rentals and control of ‘demovictions’ top the list

Alberta man with B.C. connections charged with child luring

Grande Prairie man allegedly used various online personas to lure teenage boys

BCHL Today: Mental health talk for BCHL players and Clips making move

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Most Read