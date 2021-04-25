Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Teen in critical condition after stabbing on Vancouver’s West Side

One person has been arrested

A teenage boy is in hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in a Vancouver park on Saturday (April 24).

Police said that officers responded to a 911 call reporting a fight between young people in Almond Park that ended with a youth being stabbed. The teen was taken to hospital in critical condition.

One person has been arrested and police said the investigation is ongoing.

stabbing

