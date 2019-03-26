Teen who fires airsoft pistol into sports field prompts large police response

Police search a van on Monday night after pulling over the driver in the area of Trethewey Street and George Ferguson Way following reports of a man with a gun. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Reports of a young man firing a gun close to where kids were playing field hockey resulted in a police takedown Monday night in Abbotsford.

The weapon in question was discovered to be an airsoft pistol.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said police received reports at about 7 p.m. that a youth had fired two rounds from what was believed to be a gun into a sports field adjacent to W. J. Mouat Secondary, located in the vicinity of Trethewey Street and Maclure Road.

Kids were playing field hockey at the time, but the weapon was not fired towards any people, Bird said.

The youth drove away in a van with five other people, and police who converged on the area pulled over the vehicle in the area of Trethewey Street and George Ferguson Way.

Roads in the area were blocked off as all six people were removed from the van and the vehicle was searched. Bird said the search turned up an airsoft pistol and a baton.

One boy, 17, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was released to his parents.

The other five individuals were also released.

Bird said the boy who fired the pistol took responsibility for his actions and realized that what he had done was inappropriate.

