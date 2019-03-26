Police search a van on Monday night after pulling over the driver in the area of Trethewey Street and George Ferguson Way following reports of a man with a gun. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Teen who fires airsoft pistol into sports field prompts large police response

Takedown occurs Monday night on Trethewey Street in Abbotsford

Reports of a young man firing a gun close to where kids were playing field hockey resulted in a police takedown Monday night in Abbotsford.

The weapon in question was discovered to be an airsoft pistol.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said police received reports at about 7 p.m. that a youth had fired two rounds from what was believed to be a gun into a sports field adjacent to W. J. Mouat Secondary, located in the vicinity of Trethewey Street and Maclure Road.

Kids were playing field hockey at the time, but the weapon was not fired towards any people, Bird said.

The youth drove away in a van with five other people, and police who converged on the area pulled over the vehicle in the area of Trethewey Street and George Ferguson Way.

Roads in the area were blocked off as all six people were removed from the van and the vehicle was searched. Bird said the search turned up an airsoft pistol and a baton.

One boy, 17, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was released to his parents.

The other five individuals were also released.

Bird said the boy who fired the pistol took responsibility for his actions and realized that what he had done was inappropriate.

RELATED: Teen brings fake rifle to Abbotsford mall

RELATED: Teens playing with replica guns encounter ‘overwhelming’ police response in Abbotsford

 

Abbotsford Police had George Ferguson Way, seen here just east of Trethewey Street, blocked to traffic on Monday evening as they investigated a report of a young man with a gun. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Previous story
Mystery plane wakes up Langley residents
Next story
UPDATED: Three dead in Surrey crash: police

Just Posted

Mystery plane wakes up Langley residents

An aircraft circled Langley City over the weekend after midnight for about an hour

Teen who fires airsoft pistol into sports field prompts large police response

Takedown occurs Monday night on Trethewey Street in Abbotsford

Theatre group hosts ’50s-inspired jazz night fundraiser

The Royal Canadian Theatre Company is fundraising for youth programs.

Convicted pedophile from Langley raises fears after move to Ontario

Police have issued a warning about Madilyn Harks in Brampton

What ever happened to Aldergrove ‘lake’?

‘There is a real sense of public loss’: Park Planner says

VIDEO: RCMP reveal five kids hit in deadly B.C. crash

The children range in age from six to 17.

Yellow snake spotted slithering in Greater Victoria neighbourhood

Police describe it as ‘large, pale [and] yellow’ suggesting the snake may be exotic

RCMP looking for man who may have offered 12-year-old girl a ride home in Maple Ridge

Incident occurred March 11 near elementary school.

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

British Columbians are paying more for booze but also broccoli

Victoria’s inflation was 2.3 per cent, a tick above Vancouver’s of 2.2 per cent

UPDATED: Three dead in Surrey crash: police

Single-vehicle crash occurred around 10:30 a.m., police remain on-scene

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

Coroner’s inquest announced for Victoria teen’s overdose death

Elliot Eurchuk was 16 years old when he died of an opioid overdose at his Oak Bay home

Most Read