Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue helped three teenage men off Alouette Mountain Sunday morning. (Contributed)

Teens rescued after spending frozen night on Alouette Mountain

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue were notified after a distress call on an emergency satellite beacon

Three male teenagers were rescued from Alouette Mountain Saturday night.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue members were paged at around 7:40 p.m. after the teens sent out a distress call on their emergency satellite beacon that was relayed to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

When cellphone contact was made, search team members learned that the group was lightly equipped and not prepared to spend the night in sub-zero temperatures in the snow.

When reached again, at about 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, the teens told rescuers that two of them were actually soaking wet from the hike up, they had no stove or source of heat and the onset of hypothermia was underway.

The group did have a tent and sleeping bags, but the items were not suitable for the winter mountain environment.

A search team was transported part way up the mountain by a side-by-side UTV along a fire access road. The team got the group into dry clothing and started heating water and food.

However, a punctured tire at the drop site meant that the second team had to hike up the mountain to the gear cache, where extra supplies of food, water, propane and heat packs were stored, while the UTV limped back to base.

Search and rescue members stayed with the men until first light Sunday morning, when they moved to a location suitable for a helicopter landing. It took three flights to extract all three teens from the mountain.

The rescue was completed by 8:45 a.m. The teens were transported by ambulance to Ridge Meadows Hospital for evaluation.

 

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue helped three teenage men off Alouette Mountain Sunday morning. (Contributed)

Previous story
Canada will do what it must to prevent B.C. from stopping pipeline: Ottawa

Just Posted

VIDEO: Celebrating Chinese New Year in Langley

Fourth annual event draws more than 850

Popular Historic Half Marathon celebrates 13th year Feb. 18

Community run, open to all ages and fitness levels, benefits Langley Hospice

VIDEO: Long-time friend and TV star adds profile to new album for Langley’s Derrival

A group of Langley grads work together to create a music video that augments their impending album.

Aldergrove animal lovers fears influx of bunnies following Peter Rabbit debut

Pets are not products, and those adopting should expect a 10-year plus commitment.

VIDEO: Two injured in motor vehicle crash in Aldergrove (updated)

One vehicle hit another, stationary vehicle, police report

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Teens rescued after spending frozen night on Alouette Mountain

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue were notified after a distress call on an emergency satellite beacon

Canada will do what it must to prevent B.C. from stopping pipeline: Ottawa

Kinder Morgan pipeline has launched a B.C.-Alberta trade war

Colten Boushie’s family meets federal ministers after acquittal in murder trial

Gerald Stanley, 56, was found not guilty of second-degree murder Friday

Toronto Blue Jays will retire former pitcher Halladay’s No. 32 jersey

Halladay, 40, died Nov. 7, 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico

5 to start your day

A fatal crash on Hwy. 5, animal group fears abandoned rabbits and more

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada scores its first gold medal in PyeongChang

Figure skaters and skiers topped the podiums

3 British tourists killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Four people were taken to a Las Vegas hospital

Most Read