Tell us about your Langley education heroes?

We’re again looking for stories of people who have gone above and beyond for students

Kanata Soranaka used technology and innovation to continue to bring music to students despite the COVID-19 pandemic. She was an Education Hero last year. (Langley Advance Times files)

Last year, the Langley Advance Times highlighted seven people working in education who went “Above and Beyond” for their students, and this year we’re looking to do it again.

We are looking for anyone involved in education in Langley – teachers, administrators, education assistants, Aboriginal support workers, coaches, club leaders, custodial staff, bus drivers – who has made a big difference for Langley students, whether in the last year, or over the course of a long career.

Any kind of stories are welcome – whether it’s about school clubs and sports, giving a student an academic boost, or inspiring kids to reach for their dreams. All we ask is that these educators went beyond the call of duty.

Each person selected will be the subject of a feature article and photo in an upcoming publication in the Langley Advance Times, explaining how they have affected the lives of local students for the better.

From you, we need nominations – send us up to 250 words explaining why the person you are nominating deserves to be featured. Please include your contact information so we can follow up with you and reach out to your nominee.

A small committee will be making decisions soon, so there is a Nov. 10 deadline for nominations. Send your nominations to contests@langleyadvancetimes.com by 4 p.m. that day.

We’re looking forward to hearing the stories of some of Langley’s unsung education heroes!

