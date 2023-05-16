Temperature records fall in Langley

Among the kids taking a cool break from the hot weather fun at the Willoughby water park on Sunday, May 14 were Elias, 5 and sister Elissa, 8 (left), and Nevaeh, 7. Langley set a new high temperatures Sunday and Monday. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Temperatures records fell in Langley Sunday and Monday, and more hotter-than-normal weather was on the way, though not quite as extreme.

On Sunday, May 14, Environment Canada stats showed temperatures topped 33.6 degrees in the Langley area, breaking the previous record of 32.8 degrees set in 1973.

Then, on Monday, May 15, the maximum was 31.6, beating a 2006 record of 30.2.

Average temperatures, for both days, are usually just below 18 degrees.

In Langley the heat brought kids and parents out in droves to the water park area in Willoughby Community Park, cooling off with fountains and spray fixtures.

Elias, 5, cooled off in Sunday’s record heat at the WIlloughby Park water play area. (Dan Ferguson/Langey Advance Times)

Temperatures were forecast to run 28 to 29 degrees inland until Saturday.

More photos from the day be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

On Tuesday, May 16, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, warning the south coast and inland areas of the central BC coast will continue to experience unseasonably hot weather over the next few days.

Tuesday offered a temporary break, but temperatures were expected to rebound again on Wednesday, the agency warned.

“While the developing heat may result in daily temperature records being broken, it must be emphasized that the expected hot conditions will not approach those reached during the “Heat Dome” of late June 2021,” the notice added.

READ ALSO: Several heat records broken over weekend as B.C. gripped by heat, fire, flood risk

Daytime highs will be 10 to 15 degrees Celsius above seasonal values while overnight lows will be 5 to 10 degrees above what is normally experienced this time of year.

It is all due to an unusual May heat wave that has sent temperatures soaring 10 to 15 degrees higher than normal across parts of Western Canada.

READ ALSO: Experts foresee more heat waves outside summer as May hot spell grips B.C., Alberta

In Langley City,Al Anderson Memorial Pool and the City Park and Douglas Park spray parks are open.

In the Township, in addition to Willoughby, Philip Jackman Park, and Walnut Grove Community Park are now open.

Spray parks at Brookswood Park and Murrayville Outdoor Activity Park will open Saturday, May 21.

The water will turn on at each of the parks every day when the forecasted daytime high is greater than 17 degrees.

Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre will be opening its Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience on Friday, May 19.

AldergroveHeat waveLangley