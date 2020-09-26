Tenor from Langley-based Trinity Western University joins Vancouver Chamber Choir

Rob Workman, Trinity Western University alumnus, is a tenor who was recently selected to join the Vancouver Chamber Choir (VCC), one of Canada’s top professional choral ensembles.(Special to Langley Advance Times)

A singer who studied at Langley’s Trinity Western University, tenor Rob Workman, has joined the Vancouver Chamber Choir (VCC), one of Canada’s top professional choral ensembles.

As the VCC opens its 50th anniversary season this fall, Workman will be among the voices singing in the first program of the season, “Summer is Gone!”.

“This season is an exciting one for me.” Workman says, “It is rapidly developing into a year of musical and professional development. I feel so blessed by these opportunities – opportunities that were largely facilitated by TWU’s School of the Arts, Media + Culture.”

READ ALSO: Former refugee turned Langley soccer star heading from LSS to TWU

Workman completed his Bachelor of Arts in Music (Voice) at Trinity Western in 2016, before going on to do his Master of Music in Choral Conducting at the University of Manitoba in 2020.

His year of musical development hasn’t been without its challenges.

Back in March, his final recital, which was the summation of his master’s program, was abruptly canceled due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

“My final semester came to a strange conclusion,” Workman recalls. “My final recital, ‘Why the Caged Bird Sings,’ was set to be performed on March 23. I had poured my heart and passion into the project.”

In the spring, as COVID-19 cases escalated worldwide, Workman was unable to meet with his singers for a final rehearsal or to arrange a revised recital performance.

READ ALSO: TWU professor honoured for Dead Sea Scroll research

Workman has started a new choral collaboration with TWU faculty and alumni, called Inspiro.

“As a conductor and collaborator, I am very excited to be a part of a collaboration between five brilliant musicians that I believe is going to greatly strengthen the choral scene in BC, and the Lower Mainland especially.”

In addition to his involvement with VCC and Inspiro, Workman is the tenor section lead for the Vancouver Bach Choir. He also sings with the Schooner Cove Singers from Vancouver Island and Belle Voci, an cappella ensemble from Chilliwack.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyTrinity Western University