Social Development Minister Karina Gould says 35,000 families have applied for the new dental benefit for their children since applications opened a week ago. Gould stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Social Development Minister Karina Gould says 35,000 families have applied for the new dental benefit for their children since applications opened a week ago. Gould stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Tens of thousands of families have applied for federal child dental benefit: Gould

Eligible families can get up to $650 per child per year

Social Development Minister Karina Gould says 35,000 people have applied for the new child dental benefit since the program opened a week ago.

Gould was responding to an opposition question in the House of Commons about Canadians who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

The new benefit is aimed at children under the age of 12 from low- and middle-income families who do not have private insurance.

Eligible families can get up to $650 per child per year to help with the cost of dental care.

It’s a cornerstone of the supply-and-confidence agreement between the Liberals and the New Democrats, which will see the NDP support the minority government on key votes in exchange for progress on shared priorities.

The government expects to receive about 500,000 applications for the nearly billion-dollar benefit program.

RELATED: Federal dental care benefit gets go-ahead from House of Commons

DentalFederal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. finance minister replaced in Premier David Eby’s cabinet shuffle
Next story
Kamloops mayor recuses himself from entire council meeting citing conflict of interest

Just Posted

Sea Spray needed overtime but emerged victorious to hand the Grizzlies their first loss of the season in week 4 Arena Lacrosse League West Division action at Langley Events Centre. (Langley Events Centre)
Sea Spray hand Grizzlies their first loss of the season while Shooting Eagles defeat Black Fish in week 4 Arena Lacrosse League West Division at Langley Events Centre

Consultant Jody Johnson presented a report to a Nov. 28 Langley City breakfast meeting of groups that work with refugees and immigrants showing the immigrant population in the Langley area is increasing faster than any other Metro Vancouver municipality. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley area had the biggest increase of immigrants in Metro Vancouver: report

Delta Police and Langley RCMP are in the area of 272nd Street between 24th and 28th Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (Google Maps)
Delta Police in Aldergrove for investigation

Following a hard-fought narrow loss in the bronze medal round of the Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championships on Sunday, Dec. 4, Trinity Western Spartans posted this image of players’ reaction following an emotional defeat. (TWU)
A heart-breaker of a loss as TWU Spartans rugby team narrowly defeated in national medal round