Tens of thousands without power in Kelowna area as temperatures rise

The major outage affects FortisBC customers down to Skaha Lake area

Update 11:50a.m.

Power has now been restored for the majority of FortisBC customers. The FortisBC map now shows only Highway 97 south to KLO Road still affected, which includes around 6,200 customers.

Screenshot

Original 11:30a.m.

As temperatures are expected to reach the high thirties, more than 17,000 FortisBC customers are in the dark from the north end of Kelowna to Chute Lake Road down to the west side of Skaha Lake around 11:30a.m. on July 21.

FortisBC has reported that it is a transmission outage.

It is unclear when the power will be restored.

Capital News has contacted FortisBC and will update the situation as it becomes available.

