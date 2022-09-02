Teri James to seek fifth term as Langley City Councillor

Promises to talk about ‘prominent issues over the next seven weeks’ leading to election

Langley City incumbent councillor Teri James has announced she will be running in the October municipal election.

In her statement posted on social media, James cited her 13 years’ experience on City Council and her 21 years as the executive director of the Downtown Langley Business Association.

“I have lived in Langley with my husband Bob since 2000, and we have raised our four children here and we are now the proud grandparents to four beautiful grandchildren,” James said.

“I have volunteered on dozens of committees and community groups over the years, and I always have time to listen to the concerns of the community. I know I have the knowledge and dedication to continue to represent the members of our community for another four years. I am devoted and committed to the success of our beautiful City and want to be your voice on Langley City Council.”

James said she would be talking “about prominent issues over the next seven weeks and what my objectives are to work with the rest of Council to address them.”

James has served four terms on Langley City Council.

She took one term off before the 2018 election to focus on her family.

She told the Langley Advance Times she ruled out running for mayor because she would have to step down as head of the DLBA, and she isn’t ready to do that.

“I have not considered running [for mayor],” James said.

In May, incumbent Langley City councillor Nathan Pachal announced his run for the mayoralty.

Incumbent Langley City mayor Val van den Broek has said she will be seeking another term.

B.C. municipal voters will go to the polls Saturday Oct. 15.

More information, including dates and locations for advance voting and how to vote by mail can be found online at the Langley City website under “2022 general local election” or the Langley Township website under “2022 elections.”

