Terry Fox run happening in three Langley communities

Langley City, Walnut Grove and Aldergrove will be hosting the run on Sept. 15

There are 112 runs that are happening around the province, according to Donna White, provincial director of the Terry Fox Foundation, and Langley will have three communities where people can participate. (Langley Advance Times files)

Three communities in Langley will play host to the annual Terry Fox run.

Walnut Grove, Langley City and Aldergrove will all be participating in the run on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Donna White, provincial director of The Terry Fox Foundation, said there are around 112 runs that happen around the province and every couple of years there are more communities wanting to participant.

“When we have multiple locations it just makes it easier for people to come out and do something in their own backyard and to be a part of something happening in their community,” she said.

Last year, Langley City had 188 registered participants, Walnut Grove 100 and Aldergrove 50.

Although the run does not have an entry fee or minimum donation participants are encouraged to fundraise to support cancer research.

“You do not need to be a runner… it’s really meant to be a family day,” said White.

Walnut Grove

The run at Walnut Grove will be held at the community centre at 8889 Walnut Grove Drive.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the run starts at 10:30 a.m.

Participants can choose between the five or 10 kilometre route.

Langley City

The run in Langley City will be held at 20399 Douglas Crescent.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the run starts at 10 a.m.

This site has will have a one, five and 10 kilometre route.

The Langley City location is currently looking for more volunteers, anyone who is interested can contact donna.white@terryfoxrun.org.

Aldergrove

Finally, Aldergrove will be hosting the run at the Aldergrove Kinsman Community Centre at 26770 29 Ave.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the run will start at 10 a.m.

A two, five and 10 km route is available at this location.

Each year the foundation sells T-shirts featuring a unique design that can be purchased at the individual run locations or online at www.terryfox.org.



