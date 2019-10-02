Police were on the scene of a shooting in the Clayton area Saturday. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)

Tesla and SUV drivers likely saw Surrey shooting suspect

Mounties are anxious to speak to specific witnesses to Saturday’s brazen shooting in Clayton Heights

Mounties are hunting for some very specific witnesses to Saturday’s fatal shooting at a gas station near the Langley-Surrey border.

Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are asking for the public help to identify the drivers and occupants of two vehicles – a white SUV (possibly a Honda) and a white Tesla sedan – that drove by the suspect shooter at around 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

The shooting took place at the Mobil gas bar in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway.

On Monday, IHIT released video surveillance footage showing a black figure, believed to be the shooter, walking northbound across Fraser Highway near 188th Street before running back a short time after, said IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang.

The shooter is believed to have gotten into a silver sedan that left the area northbound on 188th Street past 70th Avenue.

RELATED: ‘Targeted hit’ leaves man dead at Surrey gas station, police appeal for witnesses

As a result of the public appeal, further information has come in to IHIT and several leads have been generated, he explained.

Investigators are specifically looking to speak with the occupants of a white SUV and a white Tesla sedan, hoping they may have important dash cam video.

“Two vehicles seen passing the suspect shooter may be holding incredibly valuable information,” Jang of IHIT.

“All efforts are being made to identify the occupants of the two vehicles and once again, the community is in a position to significantly assist IHIT in advancing a murder investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Previous story
VIDEO: Rental scam creates headaches for Langley couple

Just Posted

VIDEO: Rental scam creates headaches for Langley couple

Their property was listed for rent online without their knowledge as part of a scam

Pipelines, taxes, gangs fuel Langley-Aldergrove all-candidates debate

Six candidates faced off over the issues Tuesday night

Langley Ribfest 50/50 draw winnings given to charity

Judy Smith donates thousands back to Rotary for Liberia relief fund

Langley passenger rail service marks nearly 70 years since termination

Fraser Valley Heritage Research Services shares Langley’s role in the Interurban Line

UPDATED: Electrical short suspected cause of Brookswood house fire

Traffic was blocked off around 32 Avenue near 200 Street

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

UBC fraternity council halts social functions after alleged druggings

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Parole denied again for B.C. man convicted in 1990 murders of friend’s mom, grandmother

Lord and another teen killed a friend’s mother and grandmother, at the friend’s urging

Saanich woman who survived Las Vegas shooting turns to writing, activism

‘I was stripped of my innocence…other Canadians died,’ the survivor said.

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

Patrons to library, Monterey centre watch 1990s sedan burn up

Most Read