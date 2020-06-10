Langley Township Councillor Eric Woodward has submitted a motion, to mayor and council, to demolish the Alder Inn. Those in opposition to the building’s destruction want to see it, as a piece of local history, preserved. (Aldergrove Star files)

Alder Inn could see a wrecking ball in the near future

Langley Township council will deliberate the 71-year-old building’s future at its Monday meeting

Langley Township Councillor Eric Woodward has declared it’s time for the Alder Inn “to come down.”

Those words were not just lip service, either.

Woodward, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, outlined the motion he’s submitting for council’s consideration on Monday, June 15.

The local politician is proposing the demolition of the hotel at the corner of 272nd Street and Fraser Highway, which the Township acquired a year ago in a $5.4-million deal.

The downtown inn was most recently the home of a liquor store, bar, hotel, and strip club. It now sits empty after a September fire in a second-storey room.

Woodward is arguing that the cost of restoring the 71-year-old building – due to fire damage and long-term neglect – would outweigh the resulting benefits for Aldergrove’s business community.

“Retaining the current structure would be economically detrimental to the long-term residential and business interests in Aldergrove,” Woodward said.

The motion will have council consider replacing the Alder Inn with “positive, interim uses” like a walkable community garden and rear-lane parking.

He’s not the only one in favour of seeing the inn go.

In a recent Aldergrove Community Association online poll, a majority of community stakeholders voted that they want to see the age-old inn demolished.

As of May 31, 82 responses were in favour of toppling the building, compared to 11 against it.

For those in favour of saving it, like Coun. Bob Long, their position is a matter of preserving local history.

“I think the building could be available now for someone with entrepreneurial spirit combined with a love for the town,” Long told the Aldergrove Star.

“I really see potential,” the councillor added, listing opportunities for the community to reuse the building.

As it stands, he says the building is in “fair condition,” and would be expensive to demolish.

Long is envisioning the building spruced up with a new facade, possibly some greenery atop its roof, and a new purpose in town.

Township Coun. Bob Long is envisioning the Alder Inn with a spruced up facade and new purpose in town, as a rendering shows. (Bob Long/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

A Facebook poll asking the community whether they wanted to see the Alder Inn demolished, or saved, saw 82 of 93 responses in favour of its destruction. (Aldergrove Community Association/Facebook)

