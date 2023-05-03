The Monster inflatable obstacle course is coming to Abbotsford. (Rob Jones photo)

The Monster inflatable obstacle course is coming to Abbotsford. (Rob Jones photo)

The Monster inflatable obstacle course coming to Abbotsford

Event takes over Tradex from June 15 to 18

The Monster is arriving in Abbotsford next month.

Billed as the world’s biggest inflatable obstacle course, the event is set to take over Abbotsford’s Tradex from June 15 to 18.

It features a 1,000 foot-long course, live DJ’s, 42 obstacles and a 59-foot slide. There will also be several food and drink options available on-site.

The event originated in the United Kingdom in 2017 and makes its Canadian debut at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park from June 8 to 11.

Sessions are ticketed and are sold in 30-minute blocks. It is recommended to arrive 30 minutes before your scheduled session.

There are adult and family friendly hours and all users below the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. It can take anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes to complete the course, but organizers state most complete the course on average in about 15 to 20 minutes.

Tickets for the event go on sale starting on May 4. For more information, visit themonster-canada.com.

