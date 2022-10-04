FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The satirical site The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The online humor publication has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of the Parma, Ohio, police force on social media. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The satirical site The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The online humor publication has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of the Parma, Ohio, police force on social media. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Onion and the Supreme Court — not a parody

Satirical web site speaks in favour of man arrested for making fun of the police on social media

The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody.

The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.

“As the globe’s premier parodists, The Onion’s writers also have a self-serving interest in preventing political authorities from imprisoning humorists,” lawyers for the Onion wrote in a brief filed Monday. “This brief is submitted in the interest of at least mitigating their future punishment.”

The court filing doesn’t entirely keep a straight face, calling the federal judiciary “total Latin dorks.”

The Onion said it employs 350,000 people, is read by 4.3 trillion people and “has grown into the single most powerful and influential organization in human history.”

The Supreme Court case involves Anthony Novak, who was arrested after he spoofed the Parma, Ohio, police force in Facebook posts.

The posts were published over 12 hours and included an announcement of new police hiring “strongly encouraging minorities to not apply.” Another post promoted a fake event in which child sex offenders could be “removed from the sex offender registry and accepted as an honorary police officer.”

After being acquitted of criminal charges, the man sued the police for violating his constitutional rights. But a federal appeals court ruled the officers have “qualified immunity” and threw out the lawsuit.

One issue is whether people might reasonably have believed that what they saw on Novak’s site was real.

But the Onion said Novak had no obligation to post a disclaimer. “Put simply, for parody to work, it has to plausibly mimic the original,” the Onion said, noting its own tendency to mimic “the dry tone of an Associated Press news story.”

More than once, people have republished the Onion’s claims as true, including when it reported in 2012 that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was the sexiest man alive.

The brief concludes with a familiar call for the court to hear the case and a twist.

“The petition for certiorari should be granted, the rights of the people vindicated, and various historical wrongs remedied. The Onion would welcome any one of the three, particularly the first,” lawyers for the Onion wrote.

—Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

RELATED: Canadian ‘Billionaire Donald’ rooting for Trump to win again, COVID to lose

Law and justiceMedia industry

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Setback delays opening of planned Meals on Wheel drop-in cafe in Aldergrove
Next story
Okanagan Nation Alliance demands inquiry into foster care after fraudulent social worker case

Just Posted

On Monday, Oct. 3, 2020, workers were using a jack hammer to break up concrete rubble as the demolition of the former shopping mall on 272nd Street near Fraser Highway entered its final stages. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Public celebration kicks off construction of new Aldergrove project

Township of Langley firefighters took in more than $30,000 in donations for Muscular Dystrophy Canada, during the first boot drive since the pandemic, held over the Sept. 17 weekend. (IAFF Local 4550 image)
Firefighters boot drive raises more than $30K from Township residents

RCMP were dispatched to this Langley house after a non-emergency police call turned into a plea for help on June 13, 2020. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the trial of Kia Ebrahimian got underway. He is charged with the deaths of his brother Befrin Ebrahimian, their mother Tatiana Bazyar, and Bazyar’s common-law husband Francesco Zangrilli. (Langley Advance Times file)
Killer changes plea to guilty in triple murder of Langley family

Real estate continues its downward swing after almost two years of furious sales and higher prices came to an end. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Price drops, rising interest rates impacting Langley housing market

Pop-up banner image