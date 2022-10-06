Theft of a catalytic converter from a Langley Meals On Wheels (MOW) delivery van was described as a “huge loss” and a “bump in the road” for the Aldergrove-based non-profit. The Nissan Cube, seen here being towed away after the theft was discovered, has been in the shop since the Sept. 15 theft in Langley City. (Langley Meals On Wheels)

Theft of catalytic converter sidelines Langley Meals On Wheels delivery van

Non-profit using a rental while they wait for repairs

Theft of a catalytic converter from a Langley Meals On Wheels (MOW) delivery van was described as a “huge loss” and a “bump in the road” for the Aldergrove-based non-profit.

Langley Meals on Wheels Services Society Executive Director Shannon Woykin said the Nissan Cube van has been in the shop since the Sept. 15 theft while the van was parked outside the Langley City MOW office, waiting for a replacement converter to be installed.

“It’s usually parked at our Langley City location,” Workin explained.

“We’re having to use a rental vehicle” while they wait for repairs, Woykin added.

Woykin expressed gratitude to the Langley Township firefighters who are covering the insurance deductible.

Last year, Langley Meals On Wheels served 33,586 meals, a 14 per cent increase.

Catalytic converters, used to control exhaust emissions to reduce pollutants, contain precious metals that make them a target for thefts as price increases for those metals rise.

According to ICBC figures, claims for catalytic converter thefts in B.C. have skyrocketed from 89 in 2017 to 1,953 in 2021.

Over the same period, claim costs for catalytic converters rose from $356,950 paid in 2017, to $4 million in 2021.

In March, the provincial government announced a new amendment to the Metal Dealers and Recyclers Regulation that will require metal dealers to report each transaction, including information about the seller, to police on the day of sale.

