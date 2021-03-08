Theft of plaques from Langley’s McLeod Memorial Park called ‘disgusting’

Former mayor Kurt Alberts says McLeod family members would be ‘broken-hearted’

Three metal plaques have been pried off the monument, seen here on Saturday, March 6 in the Neil McLeod Memorial Park on 216th Street (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Metal plaques have been stolen from a monument in Neil McLeod Memorial Park, the Township of Langley confirmed.

Visitors to the park recently noticed the three plaques that were bolted to a stone block next to the children’s playground were missing.

In response to a Langley Times Advance query, a spokesperson issued a statement that said the “Township finds all vandalism and theft very disappointing, and we encourage citizens who witness vandalism or theft to report it the RCMP immediately. We don’t presently know the replacement costs until we can receive quotes based on the specific plaque that was taken.”

READ ALSO: Spike in wire theft costly for Langley City

Neil McLeod Memorial Park takes its name from the man whose family used to farm the land now occupied by Christian Life Assembly Church, Langley Secondary School and McLeod Athletic Park.

In 1948, the donation of the memorial park site was reported in the July 8 edition of the Langley Advance newspaper.

“Mrs. Neil McLeod sold four acres on Johnston Townline Road (216th Street), next to the new high school, to the Langley Agricultural Association. Along with another two acres donated by Mrs. McLeod, the land was to become McLeod Memorial Park, in honour of her husband.”

The site is part of the larger 60-acre municipal sports field that was renamed “McLeod Athletic Park” in 2002 at a ceremony honouring Bruce and Edna McLeod and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kurt Alberts, who was Langley Township mayor at the time, was appalled by the news about the stolen plaques, which were put up to honour the many contributions to the community by the McLeod family.

“It’s certainly disgusting,” Alberts told the Langley Advance Times on Saturday, March 6, adding it is probably just as well that Bruce and Edna were not alive to see it.

“They would have been broken-hearted for sure,” Alberts commented.

READ ALSO: Metal plaques pried from base of historic statues in Langley City

Metal theft is believed to be the reason behind the thefts at McLeod and from several Langley City historical statues.

Late last year, someone vandalized “The Traders,” prying off the brass plaques on two sculptures of a Hudson’s Bay trader and a Kwantlen First Nation chief who stand facing each other on Innes Corners plaza, near the corner of Fraser Highway and Glover Road. It will cost the City an estimated $1,800 each to replace the plaques.

A plaque was also stolen from the statue of a conductor at at the southwest corner of 204th Street and Fraser Highway.

historyLangley