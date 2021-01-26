This man allegedly broke into a building supply company in Langley City in January. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley RCMP)

Thief snatches charity donation jar from Langley store

Langley thieves have stolen mail, money from a charity, and have tried to break into a local building firm in recent weeks, according to the local RCMP.

On Nov. 7 last year, police say a man snatched a charity cash jar from a business in North Langley. The name of the charity targeted isn’t available, but the thief got about $40, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

On Jan. 13, in the first of a pair of mail thefts, a man managed to pry open a panel mailbox in a residenital condo building.

The suspect is Caucasian, 35 to 45 years old, about 5’11”, with reddish hair and stubble and was was wearing a large, long black winter coat, grey sweatpants, and a black baseball cap.

This mail theft was followed by another one, also from a residential mailbox, on Jan. 15.

Finally, police are investigating a failed break in at a Langley City building supply company on Jan. 17.

Largy said the man cut the fence to get onto the property and then apparently tried to break into the office, but failed to do so and left without taking anything.

Anyone who recognizes any of the suspects from the security footage is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or via www.solvecrime.ca.

CrimeLangleyLangley RCMP

This suspect allegedly stole a charity donation jar from a Langley store in November. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley RCMP)

A suspected mail thief. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley RCMP)

Another suspected mail thief. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley RCMP)

This suspect allegedly stole a charity donation jar from a Langley store in November. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley RCMP)
