A commercial truck, with its bucket torn off, was found abandoned Monday at a townhouse complex in central Abbotsford after it was stolen. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Thief steals bucket truck in Abbotsford while worker is 20 feet in air

Employee is able to jump to safety after suspect drives into pole

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is investigating an incident in which a man tried to steal a commercial bucket truck while a worker was in the bucket about 20 feet off the ground.

The incident took place just before 3 p.m. on Monday (July 6) on Fairlane Street, located east of Bourquin Crescent West and south of George Ferguson Way in central Abbotsford.

Police said a worker was doing repair work in the extended bucket of the truck when a man got into the vehicle and began to drive away.

The suspect struck the pole that the employee was working on, and, as the truck came to a brief stop, the worker was able to quickly remove his harness and jump to safety. He sustained minor injuries.

Police said the suspect then backed away from the pole, headed west on South Fraser Way and then north on Bourquin Crescent West, where he drove into a lamp standard, hit a traffic pole and ripped the bucket from its extension as he drove away.

The bucket was left behind at the McDonald’s restaurant in that area.

The vehicle was then found abandoned in a nearby townhouse complex, and an extensive search by APD officers and a K9 unit resulted in the suspect being located and arrested as he tried to leave in another vehicle.

Police said the suspect, who was wearing a hat with the phrase “Zero F**** Given,” had the stolen truck keys at his feet.

The APD said it is continuing to collect evidence to support criminal charges against the 33-year-old suspect.

The bucket of a stolen bucket truck was ripped off and left behind Monday (July 6) at the McDonald’s restaurant at Bourquin Crescent and South Fraser Way. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

The driver of a stolen bucket truck ran into a traffic pole and lamp standard in the area of Bourquin Crescent and South Fraser Way on Monday (July 6). (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

