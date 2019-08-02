Items left behind by a pair of thieves who broke into an Airbnb in Edmonton on July 28, 2019 while B.C. couple Kat and Rod Gordon were visiting. (Kat Gordon/Facebook)

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

Kat and Rod Gordon checked into their Edmonton Airbnb on Sunday before going to spend time with family. But when the Vancouver Island couple returned later that evening, they were met with sounds of heavy metal blaring from the unit and their bags unpacked.

According to Kat, who posted about the bizarre incident on Facebook, a man and woman had somehow managed to break in to the suite in downtown Edmonton where they spent a few hours between 5 and 9:30 p.m. “listening to death metal, smoking, drinking and trying on our clothing, shoes and jewelry.”

To make matters weirder, the pair also unpacked Kat and Rod’s toiletries and washed their own clothes in the washing machine – which caused flooding in part of the suite. The strangers left the unit in Kat and Rod’s clothes, but left behind their own shoes on a shoe rack, jackets in a closet and a large bowl of cigarettes sitting on a table.

They also left a note, which read: “We are here! Today is the best of the rest of our lives!”

The disturbing incident is under investigation by Edmonton Police.

ALSO READ: Man in Deadpool mask steals drink and toy from B.C. gas station

In an emailed statement to Black Press Media, a spokesperson with the detachment confirmed that officers responded to reports of a break and enter at the suite, but that there isn’t much more information to add at this time. No surveillance footage has been released publicly as of Friday afternoon.

Kat said she posted about the incident online, along with photos of the items left behind, in hopes that someone recognizes them and can lead police to the culprits.

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out to assist us,” she wrote, “we truly appreciate the outpouring of concern.”

Anyone with information can contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.

89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital
Researchers look at how to help homeless in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside find, keep jobs

