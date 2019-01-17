Thieves identified by social media

Suspect spent a ‘solid 10 minutes’ fishing keys out of Langley business drop box

After Scott Waddle posted images of two vehicle theft suspects on social media, he didn’t have to wait very long to identify them.

“A lot of people have recognized them,” said Waddle, the owner of Precision Auto Service on 22575 Fraser Hwy.

A security video camera recorded a man and a woman in the act of stealing a Mercedes van that had been dropped off after-hours on Sunday.

There is a heavy-duty metal drop box where customers can securely deposit keys using an envelope.

In this case, the customer did not use an envelope, which allowed the female suspect to fish the keys out using a metal hook.

“The girl spent a solid 10 minutes [getting at the keys],” Waddle said. “She was very patient.”

Waddle said his business has not had a problem with theft until now because it is in a busy location with a restaurant next door.

“We’ve been here 13 to 14 years,” Waddle said. “We’ve almost had no problems.”

“We got the [security] cameras mostly for the false alarms.”

Waddle reported the theft to police, then posted some images from the security video to various social media.

After being tipped the pair were known to be from the Aldergrove area, he posted the images on an Aldergrove Facebook page and was flooded with messages

“It got almost 100 responses,” he said. Several named the two suspects and said they were known thieves.

Waddle said he was able to locate what appeared to be the personal page of the male suspect, with a photo showing the man wearing the same clothes and earrings seen in the video.

He has relayed the information to the Langley RCMP.

Waddle said the van has not been located.

He described the stolen vehicle as a white Sprinter van with Ontario plates and “Hydro Tech” written on both sides.

Waddle said while police told him the drop box was “very secure” he is planning to make some changes to make it harder to fish out keys in the future.

Anyone with information can contact the Langley RCMP on the non-emergency line at 604-532-3200 and mention file number 2019-1545

