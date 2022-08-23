(File photo)

Thieves siphon 13,000 litres of diesel from northern B.C. school district works yard

Police called to 100 Mile House School District 27 yard last Monday

Police are seeking information on a large fuel theft – 13,000 litres – in 100 Mile House.

On Monday (Aug. 22), 100 Mile RCMP were called to the School District 27 yard. A person was seen in the yard dressed in a raincoat and balaclava on surveillance video. It is believed the suspect was in the yard at 11 p.m. on Saturday until Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

Evidence at the scene suggests a fuel line was put through the fence and into the fuel tank, police said. It is believed the person responsible would have a large truck with a fuel storage tank in it, due to the volume of fuel stolen.

Police are looking for witnesses, as well as anyone who has dashcam footage from within the area.


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeSchool District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

