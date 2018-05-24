Thieves stole four large 10’ x 10’ tents that belong to the Langley Community Farmers’ Market. Langley Times file photo

Thieves steal $2,200 in supplies from Langley Community Farmers’ Market

Two people took off on bicycles with tents, flags and table coverings

Two thieves on bicycles took off with $2,200 in supplies for the Langley Community Farmers Market’s new Saturday market, just days before it is set to launch.

Cherise McGee, manager of the Langley Community Farmers’ Market, told the Langley Times that video footage captured two people stealing four large white 10’ x 10’ tents, black and white flags, and table coverings from storage in the parking lot under the Timms Community Centre sometime between Saturday and Monday.

A bylaw officer found one of the stolen flags, which had been vandalized with spray paint, in the bushes earlier this week, alerting the market organizers that the theft had occurred, she said.

The supplies were brand new and had been purchased through a grant from the City of Langley specifically for the Saturday Market, which is set to open June 2. The Wednesday market at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, which opened on May 16, has separate equipment and was not affected.

“These tents were still in the cardboard boxes, we didn’t even get to remove the zap straps and take off the plastic yet, the fun part of getting new things,” McGee said.

In the meantime, the City has agreed to donate more funds to replace all of the items, but McGee is still asking the public to keep a eye out for the missing supplies.

“After everything, trying to get this market going, all the hard work in getting the grant to get this stuff, and then some jerk on a bicycle (steals the equipment),” McGee said.

Cpl. Holly Largy with the Langley RCMP confirmed that a file on this theft has been made. Anyone with information can call the RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca.


miranda@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials
Next story
B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Just Posted

Township continues flood evacuation alert in Northwest Langley

Township of Langley takes cautious approach as Abbotsford rescinds Glen Valley alert

Three arrested in Aldergrove stabbing

Downtown areas cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape, under police watch

Thieves steal $2,200 in supplies from Langley Community Farmers’ Market

Two people took off on bicycles with tents, flags and table coverings

Langley uke man marvels amid Royal wedding merriment

Peter and Sandy Luongo were in London Saturday for the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Third man arrested and charged for bus-terminal assault of man with autism

Jaspaul Uppal turned himself in to Abbotsford Police over the weekend

Vancouver Island girl scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

Drivers could pay $8 per day to help cut gridlock under new plan

Mobility pricing report outlines two existing models to cut Metro Vancouver congestion by 20-25%

B.C. pipeline goes ahead despite scrapped Pacific Northwest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4-billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

Fuel truck crash closes B.C. highway, sends two to hospital

The Trans-Canada Highway on Vancouver Island is expected to be closed until Thursday evening

Most Read