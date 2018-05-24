Thieves steal $2,200 in supplies from Langley Community Farmers’ Market

Two people took off on bicycles with tents, flags and table coverings

Two thieves on bicycles took off with $2,200 in supplies for the Langley Community Farmers Market’s new Saturday market, just days before it is set to launch.

Cherise McGee, manager of the Langley Community Farmers’ Market, told the Langley Times that video footage captured two people stealing four large white 10’ x 10’ tents, black and white flags, and table coverings from storage in the parking lot under the Timms Community Centre sometime between Saturday and Monday.

A bylaw officer found one of the stolen flags, which had been vandalized with spray paint, in the bushes earlier this week, alerting the market organizers that the theft had occurred, she said.

The supplies were brand new and had been purchased through a grant from the City of Langley specifically for the Saturday Market, which is set to open June 2. The Wednesday market at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, which opened on May 16, has separate equipment and was not affected.

“These tents were still in the cardboard boxes, we didn’t even get to remove the zap straps and take off the plastic yet, the fun part of getting new things,” McGee said.

In the meantime, the City has agreed to donate more funds to replace all of the items, but McGee is still asking the public to keep a eye out for the missing supplies.

“After everything, trying to get this market going, all the hard work in getting the grant to get this stuff, and then some jerk on a bicycle (steals the equipment),” McGee said.

Cpl. Holly Largy with the Langley RCMP confirmed that a file on this theft has been made. Anyone with information can call the RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca.



