Thieves take collection decades in the making

From a rare sports jersey to 30 years worth of Magic cards, all still missing

Langley’s Solon Bucholtz with members of the New Zealand women’s rugby team. A signed jersey given to him by the team was one of dozens of items taken by thieves and still missing after a year. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Thieves made off with a good chunk of a Langley man’s extensive collection of sports memorabilia in a heist a year ago, and he’s still trying to find the rare pieces.

Solon Bucholtz and his family were building a new home in the 25000 block of 80th Avenue in Glen Valley last May, and had packed a lot of their possessions into a shipping container on the property during construction.

“It had everything you just can’t replace,” Bucholtz said.

Thieves managed to break into the container one night and emptied it of just about everything of value. Video surveillance showed a vehicle pulling up in the early morning hours and a couple of people passing the cameras, but their faces were covered in the images.

That includes the typical items taken during a burglary, such as power tools, jewelery, and video games, but the thieves also took a lot of one-of-a-kind items Bucholtz has been collecting for years.

One item he’s really upset about is New Zealand Black Ferns women’s game-worn jersey, signed by the country’s full Olympic rugby team.

Bucholtz’s list of items stolen also includes a Canadian flag signed by 2010 Olympians, Canucks playoff towels dating back to 1994, multiple signed jerseys, framed and signed photos by various NHL players including Trevor Linden and the Sedins.

He also lost 3,000 hockey cards ranging from the 1950s to the present, including rare Wayne Gretzky cards, Scotty Bowman, and Bobby Orr cards.

Collectibles of another kind were the Magic: the Gathering cards Bucholtz has been collecting since the early 1990s. He valued that loss at about $5,000, as it included numerous rare and high-value cards.

Despite the fact that it’s been a year, very little taken in the theft has turned up anywhere, Bucholtz said.

“I’ve been checking all the pawn shops.”

Police have recovered a few items, but most of it hasn’t shown up anywhere, despite there being some distinctive items, like the Kiwi sports jersey, that were swiped.

Bucholtz is hoping going public will alert people to some of the items, and maybe help locate them.

Anyone with information on any of the stolen items can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



