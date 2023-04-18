Third Lower Mainland gang member charged after arrests in murder of Naramata woman

Charges of conspiracy to commit murder were filed for a shooting in Prince George the month before Richardson’s murder

Lower Mainland gang members have been arrested and charged in the murder of Naramata’s Kathy Richardson. (File photo)

More information has come to light following the arrests for the men charged with the 2021 murder of Kathleen Richardson.

A press release from the RCMP identified three people connected to the deadly violence in and around Penticton in 2021, beginning with the double homicide of Erick and Carlo Fryer, allegedly by Richardson’s son Wade Cudmore and Anthony Graham.

Two of the men, Jalen Falk and Ekene Anigbo, both 23 and from Vancouver, have been charged with first degree homicide for the killing of Richardson, a month after the Fryer brothers’ bodies were discovered.

“Kathy’s murder has been devastating for her family, friends and the entire community of Naramata,” said Penticton RCMP Superintendent Brian Hunter. “There have be so many unanswered questions and moments of angst over the past two years. The Penticton RCMP has made these cases one of our top priorities and have dedicated many resources into putting the pieces together.”

A third individual, 21-year-old Shahram Tokhy from Coquitlam, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder for a May 25 targeted shooting in Prince George. Graham was last seen in Prince George in 2021 and in November of that year RCMP issued a missing person report for him.

According to an RCMP release, other individuals were identified and arrested as co-conspirators in these homicides and attempted murder, and all have been released without charges so far.

Falk and Tokhy were arrested on April 14 and taken into custody until their next court appearance on April 18.

Anigbo is currently in federal custody on unrelated firearms charges. His court appearance on this new charge is also scheduled on April 18.

Anigbo’s mugshot appeared in the media in May 2021 warning the public that he was involved in the ongoing gang war and would pose a danger to the public.

A few days later on May 21, 2021, CFSEU-BC’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team were conducting proactive enforcement patrols in the Richmond area when they noticed a male and female exiting a local establishment. Officers quickly recognized the male as being involved in the ongoing Lower Mainland Gang Conflict and as Anigbo.

The pair were detained for investigation when officers located a loaded handgun.

Both were arrested for firearms related offences and later released pending further investigation.

Cudmore’s double homicide trial is currently set to begin in 2024 in Kelowna, after it was moved from Penticton due to the complexity of the case. Graham is still at large.

With files from Monique Tamminga

