Third week of decline for Langley’s COVID-19 numbers

Infection rates are dropping across most of the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley

Langley’s COVID-19 infection rate fell for the third week in a row after peaking in mid-October, according to BCCDC data. (BCCDC)

Langley saw its weekly COVID-19 case-count decline for the third week in a row, according to numbers released Wednesday, Nov. 10 by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

In the week from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 147 people in Langley tested positive for COVID. That’s down from 173 last week, and less than half the peak number of 243 hit in mid-October.

Most of Langley’s neighbours similarly saw declines.

North Surrey’s total cases in the most recent week were 249, down from 332 the week before. South Surrey-White Rock was essentially flat, with 72 cases this week, from 70 last week.

Abbotsford saw a significant decline, from 385 last week to 239 this week, although its rate of cases remains among the highest in the region.

Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows saw 136 cases, down from 165 last week.

READ ALSO: COVID cases drop in Langley for second week

The average case rate in Langley declined slightly week-over-week. The BCCDC’s numbers show that from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, the case rate – the number of cases per 100,000 people, per day – was 13 in Langley, down from 14 the week before.

Most of Langley’s neighbouring communities also saw rates creeping downwards, including Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows. North Surrey was down but South Surrey

Broken down by neighbourhoods, North Langley Township’s case rate was 23, the highest in the community by far, and not far off the 24 seen in rural Abbotsford immediately to the east.

Brookswood/Murrayville’s case rate was 13, Willoughby and Langley City had a case rate of 12, and Walnut Grove/Fort Langley and Aldergrove/Otter both had case rates of 11.

The divide between the Fraser Valley, where case rates remained at 20 or higher, and most of Metro Vancouver, where rates were considerably lower, remained in place. Case rates from the North Shore and Tri Cities down to Delta ranged from nine to as low as one.

Another one per cent of Langley residents got their first vaccine shots as of this week, as the local rate hit 89 per cent for those aged 12 and older. That remains slightly below the provincial average, which as of Nov. 10 was 90.5 per cent.

Hope still has the lowest rate of vaccinations in the Fraser Health region, with just 78 per cent of those eligible having received a shot. Delta has the highest rate, with 95 per cent.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFraser HealthLangley