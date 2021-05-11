Thompson Rivers University campus is in Kamloops, B.C. (KTW file photo)

Thompson Rivers the 1st B.C. university to supply free menstrual products

The university will offer the products this September

  • May. 11, 2021 3:41 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Thompson Rivers University will offer menstrual products for free in all of its washrooms by September.

The university said it will be the first in B.C. to do so and made the commitment under the United Way’s Period Promise campaign, which has advocated for more equitable access to menstrual products.

The TRU Students’ Union supported the campaign in 2020 and played a role in the university making the commitment. Student representative Mackenzie Francoeur welcomes the change.

“I feel an overwhelming sense of relief and gratitude that people who menstruate can now participate in our campus community without having to hurdle the additional barrier that is menstrual inequity,” she said.

TRU estimates the cost of providing the free products to be about $1.25 per month per person who uses them.

The products will be available at both the Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses.

“It is important to us that no student or employee on campus is faced with period poverty,” said Warren Asuchak, TRU’s associate vice-president of campus infrastructure, sustainability and ancillary services .This is an easy step that TRU can take to ensure everyone in our on-campus community feels safe and welcome on our campuses.”

READ MORE: Threats against Kamloops school forces a hold and secure

READ MORE: Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings
Next story
‘It’s not the police’s responsibility to deal with mental health calls’: Vernon RCMP

Just Posted

Garth Dauncey is one of the volunteers working on renovations at a Langley City home for the AOK Extreme Home Repair project. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
AOK home repair could use funding support to aid Langley family

A GoFundMe is looking to raise up to $80,000

One man was seriously injured in a shooting incident at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Monday, May 3. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Student poem about Langley shooting gets to the heart of the matter

All the gang violence is fueling the fight, says a young writer

One of three new hangars can be seen going up at the new Langley airport terminal building, blocking the view of the old air traffic control tower (L) , which was closed when NAV Canada operations shifted to the new tower (R).(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Construction of new Langley airport terminal building nears completion

NAV Canada has moved into the new tower in the terminal, which means work on hangars can proceed

The site of a planned new restaurant will be that of the former Lampliter and the cottage next door on Glover Road. (Langley Advance Times files)
Vacant Fort Langley buildings to be replaced with restaurant

The new project will retain a large tree on Glover Road

Undated Google photo of Safeway (20871 Fraser Hwy.).
Safeway, FreshCo, Shoppers and three Langley schools record COVID-19 cases

Two COVID-positive staff reported at same Safeway within days

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

Keith MacIntyre - BC Libertarian
Penticton’s Keith MacIntyre new leader of the B.C. Libertarian Party

The Penticton businessman was voted in by members of the party on May 8

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a 'person of interest' in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
Man sought in suspicious Kootenay death found in Lake Country

Philip Toner is a person of interest in the death of Brenda Ware

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reported to 287 mental health calls between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1. (Black Press files)
‘It’s not the police’s responsibility to deal with mental health calls’: Vernon RCMP

RCMP remind public to take care of mental health and well-being, while better solutions are sought

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Thompson Rivers University campus is in Kamloops, B.C. (KTW file photo)
Thompson Rivers the 1st B.C. university to supply free menstrual products

The university will offer the products this September

Fraser Health is using ‘targeted’ vaccination clinics in high-risk areas of the Lower Mainland. (Fraser Health photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decrease continues, 515 new cases Tuesday

426 seriously ill people in hospital, up from 415 Monday

The site of Sunfest, Laketown Ranch, will be open for camping this summer. (Citizen file)
Sunfest country music bash won’t be shining on B.C. in 2021

Annual Vancouver Island Festival cancelled due to COVID-19, along with Laketown Shakedown

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation elected chief councillor Moses Martin, who was also Chantel Moore’s grandfather, speaks to media in Port Alberni on Aug. 16, 2020, during a visit from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh following the police shooting of Chantel Moore. (Elena Rardon photo)
Mother of 2 shot by police in critical condition, says B.C. First Nation chief

Community ‘devastated’ by third member of 1,150-person Vancouver Island nation shot in less than a year

Most Read