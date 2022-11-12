Thousands attend first post-pandemic Remembrance Day at Aldergrove Legion branch

‘We are here today to say how grateful we are that they put other people first’ crowd told

Thousands turned out for the first post-pandemic Remembrance Day at the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch. (Christopher Lakusta/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A crowd estimated at between 2,500 and 3,000 people took part in the Remembrance Day service hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch on Friday.

There were even more people lined up along the parade route to the cenotaph

A piper led the procession from 272nd Street and Fraser Highway, walking towards the legion branch at 26607 Fraser Hwy.

Branch member and master of ceremonies Doug Hadley called the turnout “heartwarming,” telling Black Press Media he was “elated to see such a good turnout of people, and of all ages,” seniors and young people, and families with children.

It was attended by veterans of the Second World War, Korean War and Afghanistan, as well as many peacekeeping missions.

“It was nice to see that we still have a good number of veterans,” Hadley observed.

Anglican minister Paul Guitan talked about the soldiers’ sacrifice, saying “they did not do what was best for them … far from it.”

“We are here today to say how grateful we are that they put other people first,” Guitan said.

In addition to the Legion colour party’s participation, firefighters, RCMP, cadets, scouts, and brownies were part of the service, along with the Aldergrove Kodiaks hockey team.

Proceedings were live-streamed on social media, including the Facebook page “Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 265, Aldergrove, BC.”

At 11 a.m. attendees observedtwo minutes of silence.

Following that, a bugler sounded Rouse and Reveille along with the Piper’s Lament, and wreaths were laid at the cenotaph.

Among the dignitaries who took part in the wreath laying were Township mayor Eric Woodward, Legion president Deb Gray, and the Aldergrove Legion Ladies Auxiliary president Barb Burkett.

A Legion-hosted potluck following the event drew 250 people.

