BC Hydro map of outages in Langley area. Supplied

Thousands left in the dark in Langley and Lower Mainland

Windstorm cuts power

A wind storm rattled the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island overnight, downing trees, damaging property and taking out power lines.

BC Hydro estimated about 65,000 customers were without power and the provider expected the outages to increase until the winds eased. Click on this link: https://www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-map.html for updated list.

In the Langleys, close to 7,000 customers were in the dark Sunday morning.

Hardest hit were two areas, one located east of 176 Street, west of 216 Street, north of 64 Avenue and South of 96 Avenue, with about 3,300 affected.

Damage was not expected to be anywhere near the devastation that happened during the ice storm last month that closed the Fraser Highway for several days.

dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
