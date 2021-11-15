B.C. STORM: Thousands of BC Hydro customers impacted by power outages

Heavy rain and wind are the prime culprits for major outages in Surrey, Langley and Delta

Between heavy rain and wind, BC Hydro is now dealing with hundreds of power outages big and small in the Lower Mainland. (bchydro.com graphic)

Nearly 50,000 BC Hydro customers on the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast are currently without power.

The BC Hydro outage map lists 373 hotspots.

The most significant outage impacts 5,068 customers in Surrey and Langley in an area east of 176th Street, west of 216th Street, south of 96th Avenue and north of 64th Avenue. Crews are on site and BC Hydro estimates power will be back on shortly after five.

Surrey has two additional outages leaving a combined left 7,641 customers without power. The first includes the area south of Wallace Drive, west of 106th Avenue, east of 139th Street and north of 100th Avenue. BC Hydro confirmed the wind storm as the cause, suggesting power for 4,815 customers should return around 4 p.m.

The cause of the second one is under investigation. It affects 2,826 customers east of Harvie Road, south of 96th Avenue, north of 64th Avenue and west of 192nd Street.

Delta is experiencing a major outage west of 56th Street and south of 27B Avenue, impacting 4,097 customers.

A motor vehicle accident is the confirmed cause of an outage in the Chilliwack River Valley, east of Majuba Hill Road, impacting 2,449 customers.

A full list of current power outages can be found at bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-list.html