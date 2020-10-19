Early voting started last week, and thousands of mail-in ballots have also gone out. (File Photo)

Early voting started last week, and thousands of mail-in ballots have also gone out. (File Photo)

Thousands of votes already cast in Langley, Aldergrove ridings

About a tenth of voters have already hit the polls

At least 10 per cent of eligible voters have already cast provincial election ballots in Langley’s ridings, according to numbers released by Elections BC.

Numbers released today by Elections BC show that in the Langley riding, 4,068 people have cast ballots at early voting polls. The riding has 44,715 registered voters.

In Langley East, 5,399 people have cast ballots, out of 52,882 voters.

Abbotsford South, which includes much of Aldergrove, has seen 4,003 ballots cast by Oct. 18, out of 44,896 voters, and Abbotsford West, which includes parts of northeastern Langley, has seen 4,615 ballots out of 47,043 registered voters.

The advance voting numbers do not include the large numbers of people expected to vote by mail-in ballot this year.

As of midnight on Oct. 18, about 725,000 mail-in ballots had been requested across B.C., and Elections BC had already received 235,800 of them back in the mail, about 33 per cent of those requested.

The number of mail-in ballots requested by riding were:

• Abbotsford South: 7,425

• Abbotsford West: 5,231

• Langley: 8,944

• Langley East: 11,799

The large numbers of mail-in ballots will make the election results uncertain on Oct. 24, election day. They are typically counted after in-person ballots.

READ MORE: Early voting opportunities in Langley

AldergroveBC politicsBC Votes 2020Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspect escapes after police pursuit through Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford
Next story
Deal to add Fort Langley land to Kwantlen reserve called off

Just Posted

The two sites in question included a number of commercial buildings, some of them currently boarded up. (Langley Advance Times files)
Deal to add Fort Langley land to Kwantlen reserve called off

Elders and a land advisory group within the KFN opposed the project

The RCMP helicopter. (File photo)
Suspect escapes after police pursuit through Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford

Police chase involved two stolen vehicles, including one taken in Mission

Dwain and Lillian Seymour discovered their Murrayville home was listed for rent without their knowledge as part of a scam. (Langley Advance Times/file)
Guilty plea in Langley rent fraud case

Arrested man admits to 14 criminal counts

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
Investigation enters final phase, missing aircraft last seen over Fraser River

Small aircraft was carrying a student and instructor on June 6

Langley’s Brian Morton and Cadillac won the $73,000 ATCO Cup Grand Prix at the Harvest Welcome event held at Thunderbird Show Park on October 18, 2020. (Rob Wilton/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley rider Brian Morton wins ATCO Cup at Thunderbird Show Park

His first FEI win with Cadillac at the venue that jump-started his show jumping career

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

With local MLA Adam Olsen looking on, BC Greens leader Sonia Furstenau said a Green government would convert BC Ferries into a Crown corporation Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Green leader Sonia Furstenau promises to convert BC Ferries back into Crown corporation

Promise comes Monday afternoon with five days left in campaign

IIO Chief Civilian Director Ron MacDonald. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Police watchdog concludes Mounties didn’t shoot Surrey teen at strip mall

IIO finds tragic death of teenager ‘not the result of any actions or inactions’ by the Surrey RCMP

A passer-by walks past a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada ‘yet to see’ deaths due to recent COVID surge as cases hit 200,000

Much of the increase in case numbers can be attributed to Ontario and Quebec

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police confirm human remains were found in a recycling bin in Vancouver on Oct. 18, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Human remains found in recycling bin floating near Vancouver beach

Police asking nearby residents to see if their recycling bin has gone missing

Emergency crews shut down White Rock’s Five Corners district on Feb. 19, 2020 after an altercation left an elderly man in critical condition. (File photo)
Trial dates set in White Rock manslaughter case

Proceedings against Ross Banner, 71, set for June 2021 in Surrey Provincial Court

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Glasgow found not guilty of trying to murder transit cop in Surrey

Transit Police Constable Josh Harms was shot Jan. 30, 2019 at Scott Road SkyTrain Station

Most Read