Thousands of votes already cast in Langley, Aldergrove ridings

About a tenth of voters have already hit the polls

Early voting started last week, and thousands of mail-in ballots have also gone out. (File Photo)

At least 10 per cent of eligible voters have already cast provincial election ballots in Langley’s ridings, according to numbers released by Elections BC.

Numbers released today by Elections BC show that in the Langley riding, 4,068 people have cast ballots at early voting polls. The riding has 44,715 registered voters.

In Langley East, 5,399 people have cast ballots, out of 52,882 voters.

Abbotsford South, which includes much of Aldergrove, has seen 4,003 ballots cast by Oct. 18, out of 44,896 voters, and Abbotsford West, which includes parts of northeastern Langley, has seen 4,615 ballots out of 47,043 registered voters.

The advance voting numbers do not include the large numbers of people expected to vote by mail-in ballot this year.

As of midnight on Oct. 18, about 725,000 mail-in ballots had been requested across B.C., and Elections BC had already received 235,800 of them back in the mail, about 33 per cent of those requested.

The number of mail-in ballots requested by riding were:

• Abbotsford South: 7,425

• Abbotsford West: 5,231

• Langley: 8,944

• Langley East: 11,799

The large numbers of mail-in ballots will make the election results uncertain on Oct. 24, election day. They are typically counted after in-person ballots.

